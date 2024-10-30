(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 49 million estimated monthly active users are impacted across Play Store apps that are enabled for open programmatic advertising (i.e., apps with an app-ads.txt file) but have no detected privacy policies, according to Pixalate's data

London, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the September 2024 Open Programmatic Ads and No Detected Privacy Policy Benchmarks Report for the Google Play Store , part of Pixalate's Privacy Violation Risks in Mobile Apps series. The report reveals new findings on the number of Google Play Store hosted mobile apps enabled for open programmatic advertising (i.e., apps with an file) but have no detected privacy policies, according to Pixalate's data. Pixalate also released an Apple App Store version of the report.

A privacy policy, also known as a 'privacy statement' or 'notice,' is an essential document often required to be disclosed under multiple global privacy laws and regulations, including the GDPR, CCPA, and more. It outlines how users' personal data is handled by organizations and discloses individuals' data privacy rights.

Key Findings



Over 12,000 Google Play Store apps with ads (an file) failed to provide a detectable privacy policy.

170 Google Play Store apps with ads were found without Privacy Policy URLs in the Play Store and only shared developer website hyperlinks; the developer website hyperlinks did not disclose privacy policies, according to Pixalate's analysis.

Mobile apps without detected privacy policies accumulated over 1.4 billion estimated user downloads.

An estimated 49.2 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) interact with Play Store apps with ads but no detected privacy policies.

Over 5,100 unique mobile app developers published over 12,000 apps with ads lacking detected privacy policies. Over 5,900 Google Play Store apps with ads and no detected privacy policies do not list a country of registration in the Play Store.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 587,000 mobile apps available for download across the Google Play Store in September 2024 to compile this research.

