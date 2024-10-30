City Of Altamonte Springs Partners With Careersource Central Florida To Launch A New Workforce Development Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are proud to join forces with CareerSource Central Florida to create dynamic pathways for talent development that will not only benefit our City but positively impact the entire region.” - Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank MartzALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Altamonte Springs is proud to announce a new partnership with CareerSource Central Florida , designed to enhance workforce development and create new opportunities for job seekers across the region. This collaboration is part of the City's groundbreaking initiative, the Altamonte Global Innovation Lab (AGīL), which will foster innovation, collaboration and workforce growth through strategic programs that address the evolving needs of today's job market.



The centerpiece of this partnership is the City Career Accelerator program, a pilot initiative that will provide hands-on, on-the-job training to individuals seeking to expand their professional skill sets and explore new career paths. Participants will gain real-world experience in key City operations, including accounting, recreation, maintenance, administration and public works. Through the eight-week program, individuals will work side-by-side with City of Altamonte Springs professionals, gaining practical skills and insights to help them succeed in the competitive job market.



“We are proud to join forces with CareerSource Central Florida to create dynamic pathways for talent development that will not only benefit our City but positively impact the entire region,” said Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz.“This strategic collaboration will offer comprehensive workforce solutions that address the shifting needs of job-seekers and employers alike. I firmly believe this initiative will bring transformative change to our community, unlocking opportunities for growth and prosperity, and potentially partnerships with other local governments as well.”



The partnership aims to provide more than just training-it will serve as a launchpad for individuals to change their career trajectories and pursue meaningful work in a variety of disciplines. The City Career Accelerator program is designed for career changers, students and professionals eager to develop new skills while contributing to the success and vitality of the community.



“We are thrilled to collaborate with the City of Altamonte Springs and AGīL to offer residents in this region access to invaluable, hands-on job training and experience, while setting them on a fulfilling career path,” said Tadar Muhammad, Chief Operating Officer for CareerSource Central Florida.“This pilot program presents an outstanding opportunity to fuel regional growth by equipping job-seekers with in-demand skills needed for today's evolving workforce, and it creates direct connections between residents and local businesses in our communities.”



The program will also provide high school interns with an exclusive job-shadowing experience that teaches students how local government actively shapes the vitality and resilience of a City. Students will engage with senior-level staff to learn the ins and outs of City government operations while learning valuable industry skills to compete in the ever-expanding job market.



For more information about these initiatives and other programs, visit .

