Medical gloves are one of the most common and essential hospital supplies utilized for protection in the healthcare industry. Medical gloves, such as examination and surgical gloves, are critical to clinicians' and patients' protection and must meet certain quality standards and regulatory requirements. Major challenges with medical gloves are hypersensitivity and skin allergies that result in symptoms such as itching, hives, wheezing, and anaphylaxis within hours of use. Moreover, surgical gloves must have attributes such as dexterity and tactility to enable surgeons to perform delicate tasks, reduce hand fatigue, and not impede hand movements while being durable enough to prevent tears. Another key consideration is promoting sustainability-reducing the environmental impact of single-use hospital supplies like medical gloves is essential. Ansell's solutions address these challenges and are revolutionizing workplace safety.

Ansell is a leading hospital protective equipment partner that serves more than 100 countries via its 24 warehouses, 18 R&D centers, 15 manufacturing facilities, and more than 14,000 employees.

Ansell has retained its leadership position over the years with advanced technological innovations and customer prioritization, making Ansell a preferred partner in the hospital supplies industry. Ansell's understanding of customer experiences is acquired through its patented Worker Experience Innovation (WEI) platform, which helps it develop customer-centric solutions and products.

Ansell's emphasis on strategic product development to solve industry challenges and offer sustainable solutions is commendable. For example, Ansell's PI-KARE Technology eliminates the need for standard chemical accelerators in many gloves that may cause allergic contact dermatitis. This enables Ansell to offer the world's first full range of US FDA-510(k) approved skin-friendly, non-sensitizing polyisoprene (PI) gloves.

Ansell also offers Ergoform design technology, which reduces musculoskeletal strain that can cause musculoskeletal injuries. Ergoform design technology improves performance by reducing muscle effort by at least 20% compared to ordinary gloves.

Ansell's Glove-in Glove system is the world's first pre-donned double-gloving system. With this system, the outer and inner glove are pre-donned and aligned with fingers, enabling quick double gloving. The inner and outer gloves are packed in one poly-pouch and inner wrapper, reducing packaging waste by 50%.

Ansell's SMART Pack packaging for surgical gloves also has the highest recyclability certification, a AAA rating by Institut Cyclos-HTP (CHI). It enables 21% less material carbon dioxide emission; 51% less in paper, cardboard, and plastic weight; and uses 70% and 90% recycled materials to produce cartons and dispensers, respectively.

Ansell is committed to a sustainable future and is dedicated to several environmental and sustainability initiatives. One example is its Ansell Earth platform, which introduces science-based claims structured across five product life cycle areas: Material, Manufacturing, Packaging, Use, and End of Use.

Ansell prioritizes customer service by offering a seamless transition to its products through four phases: the AnsellCARES platform for multifaceted professional education programs, the HealthStream eLearning program, and Partners in Protection webinar series. The company also offers on-site consultative services for safety assessment and multimedia resources for safety promotion.

Ansell has shown a strong commitment to“We go beyond” by focusing on strategic product development, customer service, and sustainability promotion, thereby revolutionizing workplace safety.

Frost & Sullivan recognized Ansell's contribution to the healthcare supplies industry and presented it with the prestigious Frost & Sullivan 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for revolutionizing workplace safety and promoting sustainability. Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies across regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. The rigorous selection process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria benchmarked against industry standards. Ansell was successful across several categories, including addressing unmet needs, visionary scenarios through megatrends, best practice implementation, customer purchase experience, customer ownership experience, and customer service experience.

