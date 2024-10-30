Lumos Named 2024 SINET16 Innovator Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos , the unified access company, today announced it has been named as a winner of the prestigious SINET16 Innovator Award for 2024. This award, presented by SINET , recognizes 16 emerging companies as the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

Continue Reading

As businesses of all sizes struggle to manage an increasingly fragmented landscape of apps and identities, Lumos's innovative platform boosts productivity and security by bringing together identity governance and SaaS management. Lumos's enterprise-grade AppStore delivers a rich self-service experience that drastically reduces IT tickets and ensures employees get the right access to the right apps and data at the right time. Further, the platform's AI-powered insights and automated workflows empower businesses to build

and manage least-privilege access strategies at scale, driving risk reduction and identity-related attack mitigation.

Lumos named winner of SINET16 Innovator Award, recognized as one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in 2024.

Post thi

"We are excited and honored to be named one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies by SINET," said Andrej Safundzic, CEO & Co-Founder of Lumos. "Lumos's inclusion on this list is a testament to the growth of our business, our focus on innovation, and the power of our platform to help companies of all sizes better manage their apps and identities. We look forward to continued collaboration with the SINET community and industry leaders in our innovation journey to enhance the IT and security landscape."

Lumos was selected from a highly competitive pool of 230 applicants from 13 countries, evaluated by the SINET Judging Committee , which is composed of 103 security experts, including leading CISOs, risk executives, government intelligence and defense agency professionals, and venture capitalists. SINET's mission is to accelerate innovation across the cybersecurity industry by breaking down communication barriers, improving collaboration, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, and investors.

"SINET is a purpose-driven community whose mission is to advance innovation to defeat cybersecurity threats. In support of this calling, I am proud to congratulate this year's class of SINET16 winners. SINET is known as a nexus for early-stage and emerging growth companies that connects buyers, sellers and investors," said Robert Rodriguez, chairman of SINET. "We are honored to play a role in accelerating innovation in a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress in their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their goal to protect critical infrastructures and national security interests."

For more information on Lumos please visit .



About Lumos

Lumos

is the industry's first unified access platform that combines identity governance with app discovery and management. Powered by AI-driven insights and automation, the Lumos platform helps companies boost productivity by ensuring employees get the right access at the right time, cut unnecessary app spend by removing stale licenses and duplicate software, and reduce risk by mitigating Identity-related attacks.

Learn more:

Follow us:

| LinkedIn

Request a demo: /demo-request

SOURCE Lumos

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED