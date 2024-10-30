Campanella Kitchen & Garden Patio Brings New York-Style Italian American Cuisine To Sebastopol California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Popular New Restaurant Celebrates Love of Red Sauce, Nonna, and Chicken Parm Pizza

SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Campanella Kitchen and Garden Patio is a celebration of East Coast-style Italian American cuisine in Sebastopol. Opened in early September, Campanella has already been named one of the“Best Italian Restaurants in Sonoma County” in local press. The friendly new neighborhood spot at the north end of town is the product of years of planning and brainstorming by local business partners and longtime friends Tom Rutledge and Sean Olson, as well as a love letter to Tom's maternal grandmother and quintessential New Yorker,“Nonna” Johanna Marenco. The partners and their extended team have crafted every aspect of the restaurant to reflect Nonna's open-hearted hospitality and sense of fun. The menu aims to recreate the flavors that Tom grew up with as a third-generation Italian American in New York and what business partner Sean calls“that magic bite.”

Campanella means“bell” in Italian and harkens to the Italian concept of campanilismo – shorthand for pride in, and love for, one's local community. Tom and Sean envision the restaurant as a place where neighbors and friends can come together to share delicious meals, or a snack and a cocktail at the bar and create lasting memories.

The kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef Anthony Paone. Like Tom, Anthony grew up in a close-knit Italian family in New York. He embraces returning to his own East Coast Italian American culinary roots while showcasing the best local ingredients. Paone's impressive background includes 25 years of diverse culinary experience in kitchens across New York, New England, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The quirky little building on Healdsburg Avenue, just a stone's throw from Sebastopol's downtown center, has undergone a transformation. Tom and Sean have brought warmth and charm to the spot which was for many years a neighborhood bodega and most recently the home of Flavor Bistro. A new entrance ushers guests into the inviting bar area. Guests can dine in the lively dining room or on the garden patio. Surrounded by lush greenery and anchored by an imposing fireplace flanked by banquette seating, the patio is covered and temperature-controlled so that guests can enjoy the garden year-round.

The Food

The menu is bursting with dishes both traditional and reimagined, all featuring the freshest local ingredients. There will be plenty of well-thought-out dishes to please most every palate including those preferring to avoid gluten and lactose as well as vegetarian and vegan offerings. The menu will change seasonally, but highlights include:

●Nonna's Arancini: Nonna enjoyed her evening cocktail, and these little balls of cheesy goodness make tasty starters or snacks with one of our signature cocktails or a glass of wine. Tender arborio rice is filled with fresh peas, mozzarella, and a ragu of local pork and beef. Lightly coated in breadcrumbs, the arancini are then fried to golden brown, crisp perfection.

●New York Style Pizza and Brick Oven Specialties: The star of Campanella's New York-Style pizza menu is the Chicken Parm Pie, but all pizzas are 14”, thin crust, made to order, and flame-kissed in the custom-made brick oven.

●Sunday Suppers: Nonna gathered the family around the table every Sunday, sometimes in her kitchen and sometimes at a favorite restaurant. With a different multi-course menu every week, Campanella's prix fixe dinner, served family style, is sure to become a local tradition.

●Dessert: House made treats like Chocolate Budino, Real New York Cheesecake, Gluten Free Rainbow Cookies (an East Coast Italian classic), and a rotating menu of Gelatos to end the meal on a sweet note.

The Drinks

A trio of spritzes and extensive selection of Amari head up the bar menu which also features classic and signature cocktails, local and Italian wines and beers and house made Italian sodas.

Location and Parking

The restaurant is located at 7365 Healdsburg Avenue in Sebastopol. The phone number is (707) 910-3030 The website is and social media handles are @campanellasoco. Campanella is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner, drinks, lunch, weekend brunch, takeout, and delivery. Lunch and weekend brunch begin October 30. Street parking or free offsite lot 1.5 blocks west on Healdsburg Ave. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 460 Murphy Ave.

About Campanella

Updated Italian American“red sauce” cuisine meets the freshest local ingredients in this family-friendly neighborhood gem in Sebastopol, California. Dinner, drinks, lunch, and weekend brunch are served on the year-round garden patio or in the lively dining room with its mix of cozy booths and banquettes. Takeout and delivery are also available. A love letter to the owner's Brooklyn-born and raised Nonna, Campanella's menu is classic East Coast Italian with some modern touches. Think New York-style pizza topped with Chicken Parm or“Mac & Peas” with house-made cavatelli. Vegetarian, gluten and dairy-free options, too. Full bar with craft and classic cocktails, local and Italian wines, and beers. The whole family will feel like they're in the warm embrace of their hip grandma.

