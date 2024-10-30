REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA ACHIEVES FUNCTIONAL ZERO STREET HOMELESSNESS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Median Street Duration for Homeless Population is Down to 14 days

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Bay Cities Council of

(SBCCOG) today announced the city of Redondo Beach as the region's first city to achieve Functional Zero Street Homelessness. The SBCCOG's Functional Zero pilot is designed to give cities an accountability goal based on homelessness data collected and analyzed weekly. To achieve Functional Zero, the number of individuals placed in interim or permanent must be greater than the number of individuals who become homeless over a six-month period, and the homeless population, as a whole, must have a median street duration of less than 90 days.

Functional Zero is an understanding that homelessness can still occur at any time. However, solutions now in place-through collaborative efforts between the city, L.A. County and the state-will help to ensure that the experience is brief and one-time.



"The community of Redondo Beach, in partnership with local governments and the state, is stepping up and showing what is possible when we all work together to address homelessness," said Governor Gavin Newsom of the achievement.

Specifically for the January to June, six-month measurement period, the city had an inflow of 65 homeless individuals and an outflow of 66. Median street duration for the population is at 14 days, with 25 active street cases-down from 261 in 2017, according to the SBCCOG's Functional Zero calculations.

Cities participating in the program conduct weekly case conferencing with the SBCCOG's Homeless Services team, at which time a roster of individuals is updated, and person-centric interventions are discussed. Using a framework designed by SBCCOG's Homeless Services Manager Ronson Chu, data is examined at a micro level to evaluate resource investments and opportunities. A city must maintain Functional Zero for six consecutive months to graduate from the program.

Redondo Beach began its Functional Zero journey in 2017, when it hired a case manager to tackle homelessness. Redondo Beach City Attorney Mike Webb also launched multiple programs, including the Homeless Court, a pallet shelter, and the state's Project Homekey program.

To sustain Functional Zero, Redondo Beach plans to increase investments in homeless services.

The cities of Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Torrance will be the next cities to work with the SBCCOG using its Functional Zero framework.

ABOUT SOUTH BAY CITIES COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS:



The South Bay Cities Council of Governments (SBCCOG) is a joint powers government agency of 16 cities and the County of Los Angeles which share the goal of maximizing the quality of life and productivity of the subregion. Within this structure, cities and Los Angeles County maintain the qualities and characteristics that make them unique and independent, while also coming together collectively to address issues of common interest for a greater good of the communities through partnership, persuasion, performance, and advocacy. For more information about the SBCCOG visit .

