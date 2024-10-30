Comprehensive Healthcare Launches “What We Do Means More” Recruitment Campaign Highlighting Rewarding Careers In Community Behavioral Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access to quality community behavioral healthcare is life-changing for adults, families and youth facing mental challenges. Being a part of the team that delivers and supports that care can be just as impactful, and that's precisely what Comprehensive Healthcare, one of Washington state's largest behavioral health organizations, intends to demonstrate through a new multi-channel workforce recruitment campaign.

Building on the theme“What we do means more,” the campaign highlights the far-reaching impact of a career in community behavioral health – and why Comprehensive Healthcare is an employer of choice. Through a new landing page featuring interviews with team members and open positions, advertising and social media activations, the organization takes a people-focused approach to attracting future workforce members by placing its staff, culture and attractive benefits package center stage.

“It's no secret that community behavioral health is facing a workforce shortage. Demand for services is at an all-time high, but the number of professionals entering our field is not keeping pace,” said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare.“More than a year ago, we set out on this major initiative to ensure we're articulating why our community members should consider a career in behavioral health – and why Comprehensive Healthcare is the right destination for professionals.”







The organization's employment data pegs it as a center for career advancement from the standpoint of professional development and compensation. Comprehensive Healthcare strives to pay above-average wages in each role and offers annual compensation reviews. In May 2024, employees received a 13th month bonus – an extra paycheck, in recognition of their impactful and heartfelt work. Other employee benefits include robust PTO, vacation and sick days, tuition reimbursement, student loan assistance, and access to training and growth initiatives.

While the organization is hiring for a range of roles, it is specifically featuring positions for registered nurses, therapists, medical providers, behavioral health associates, and IT and HR professionals, offering signing bonuses to help attract top talent.

At Comprehensive Healthcare, registered nurses administer medication, provide education about prescriptions and general health needs and develop client treatment plans. Medical providers are also a part of the multi-disciplinary team that develops and implements client treatment plans, while also conducting medical evaluations, and prescribing and managing medications. Therapists provide counseling to individuals and groups and are supported by behavioral health associates who also provide counseling, as well as skills training, to help clients stabilize and learn how to manage their mental health conditions. IT and HR professionals are integral to the operations of the organization, delivering critical support across departments to ensure systems and processes are running efficiently and effectively. Currently, Comprehensive Healthcare is looking for a data & applications manager, a human resources director, and an HR generalist, among other positions.

To build“What we do means more,” Comprehensive Healthcare partnered with Talent Works, a global recruitment agency, to capture feedback from current team members, and combine that with a robust human resources strategy designed to attract and retain talent. The initiative reflects the organization's solutions-focused approach to ensure it can continue to grow and evolve to serve clients and meet Central Washington's mental health needs.

“We're incredibly proud of this campaign,” added Daly.“It's a vibrant reflection of Comprehensive Healthcare, the incredible work that our team is doing to support the community, and how we, as an agency, are committed to supporting and uplifting our team so that they feel energized about continuing that work. We look forward to the opportunities it will create for others to explore the many career possibilities within community behavioral health.”

Learn more about the“What we do means more” campaign and career opportunities at Comprehensive Healthcare: careers.comphc.org .

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare's website at .

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

...

McKenzie Morgan

...



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at