Ploogies, Rejoice: Collection Of Mike Ploog Work Goes On The Auction Block At Comicconnect

- Vincent ZurzoloNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One day in the early 1970s, a former Marine and storyboard artist named Mike Ploog moved to New York City and dropped off his portfolio at Marvel Comics.As luck would have it, the Comics Code Authority had just revised its policy to allow "vampires, ghouls and werewolves ... when handled in the classic tradition such as Frankenstein, Dracula and other high caliber literary works written by Edgar Allan Poe, Saki, Conan Doyle and other respected authors." Previously, the CCA had shut down gruesome '50s horror comics like Tales from the Crypt.Almost immediately, Ploog was called to do a new comic titled Werewolf by Night (Marvel Spotlight #2, 1972), followed by a book about a demon motorcyclist called Ghost Rider (Marvel Spotlight #5, 1972).Ploog would go on to become Marvel's favorite monster maker, building a dedicated following (Ploogies) as an innovative illustrator who defined the look of Ghost Rider, Werewolf By Night, Man-Thing, Frankenstein's Monster, and the simian denizens of Planet of the Apes.“Ploog created iconic villains for these monstrous heroes, as well as unforgettable settings for the fantastic worlds of Doctor Strange and more,” said Vincent Zurzolo, an authority on vintage comic books and president of ComicConnect.The Fall Mega-Monthly Auction at ComicConnect, the leading online marketplace for comics and pop collectibles, features an outstanding collection of autographed books and collectibles from Ploog and sealed cards based on his classic creatures. There's also a quality selection of CGC Signature Series books and rare foreign books showcasing Ploog's artwork .“Mike Ploog is a legend in our industry, and we are so excited to be presenting a wide array of his work,” Zurzolo said. Session 1 of the Mike Ploog Collection ends November 11, and Session 2 ends November 12. For details, visit ComicConnect's auction site.Like a lot of creators, Ploog left Marvel in 1978 over new work-for-hire rules. He returned to working on film projects including“Ghostbusters,”“The Thing,”“The Dark Crystal” and Michael Jackson's“Moonwalker” video. Magazines and collectibles from“The Dark Crystal” are included in the ComicConnect auction.“We also have a Ghost Rider Funko Pop San Diego Comic Con Exclusive signed by Ploog,” Zurzolo said.“It's one of the most-counterfeited Funkos, with only 480 manufactured.” Other toys include grisly figures from“The Thing” and cards from“Little Shop of Horrors” and“The Dark Crystal.”For more information about the auction, visit comicconnect or call 888-779-7377.

