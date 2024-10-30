Securecyber Enhances MXDR Platform With FS-ISAC Integration, Delivers Real-Time, Actionable Threat Intelligence For The Financial Sector

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MORAINE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureCyber , a leading MSSP specializing in proactive threat intelligence, 24/7 defense, response and customized solutions, today announced new enhancements to its managed extended detection and response (MXDR) platform, featuring seamless integration with the Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC). By delivering real-time and actionable threat intelligence, this integration significantly increases the company's ability to detect, analyze, and respond to emerging cyber threats within the financial sector.

SecureCyber's MXDR platform empowers Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts to respond to threats with greater speed and precision, driving stronger protection across the financial services industry. This robust solution ensures that organizations remain resilient against the latest cyber threats, safeguarding critical financial data and infrastructure.

Key features of the integration of FS-ISAC's threat intelligence with SecureCyber's MXDR platform include:



Automated ingestion of STIX-formatted threat intelligence from FS-ISAC's TAXII server, ensuring fast and reliable access to critical threat data.

Comprehensive aggregation and parsing of multiple data feeds, providing a unified view of threat intelligence across various sources.

Advanced correlation with known malware families and threat actors, offering deeper insights into emerging threats and attack patterns.

Seamless enrichment of alerts with contextual threat data, enabling faster threat identification and prioritization. Real-time integration with SecureCyber's Threat Intelligence Platform, ensuring that its SOC analysts are empowered with the latest, most relevant threat data.

"This integration represents a significant advancement in our mission to secure the financial sector from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats," said Shawn Waldman, founder and CEO of SecureCyber. "By leveraging FS-ISAC's trusted threat intelligence, we are able to provide our customers with enriched, contextualized data that enables faster, more informed decision-making."

To learn more about SecureCyber's MXDR platform, visit .

About SecureCyber

Founded in 2015, SecureCyber is a leading MSSP company, currently ranked 110 on MSSP Alerts top 250. Organizations across the globe leverage SecureCyber's extensive threat intelligence and specialized expertise to protect them from cyber threats. The company's mission is to safeguard company networks and sensitive data using cutting-edge technology while educating customers about the evolving landscape of cyber warfare.

Rooted in values of trust, excellence, integrity, and generosity, SecureCyber promises peace of mind to its clients, ensuring that their employees and citizens are shielded from cybercriminals. Its proactive, highly specialized team, based in the US, is dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity. SecureCyber prides itself on its continuous learning and improvement, recruiting top talent and partnering with leading technology vendors to stay ahead in the fight against cybercrime.

SecureCyber's proprietary, patent-pending process allows for continuous offensive threat hunting, ensuring that it monitors, investigates, defends and responds against attacks 24/7. With a personalized approach, SecureCyber's dedicated intelligence team partners closely with clients, providing customized solutions that translate the complexities of cyber defense into actionable strategies.

Media Contact

Angelique Faul

Silver Jacket Communications

[email protected]

513-633-0897

SOURCE SecureCyber

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED