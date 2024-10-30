Rpost Named Aragon Research Hot Vendor Of The Year In Digital Transaction Management

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost has been recognized by Aragon Research as the 2023 Hot Vendor of the Year in Digital Transaction Management (DTM), highlighting RPost's advancements in eSign, eSecurity, and DTM solutions. This award spotlights RPost's innovative RSign eSignature integration with iManage and Microsoft AzureAD, empowering users with streamlined workflows and single-sign-on (SSO) capabilities. As the first to offer dual options for eSignature requests via email or SMS, RSign brings new flexibility to firms by enabling document completion through the client's preferred communication channel.



With seamless two-way integration, RSign now allows iManage users to send files for eSignature directly from their repository and receive signed documents back into the correct iManage folder. Designed for both legal and corporate clients, this integration provides unmatched convenience for professionals on tight deadlines and enhances user experience by simplifying authentication with iManage SSO. Recognized as a visionary in the IDC MarketScape 2023 eSignature assessment, RPost continues to make strides as an affordable, customer-friendly alternative in the DTM space.

Company :-RPost

User :- RPost Inc

Email :...

Url :-