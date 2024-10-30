Flourish Launches Integration With Salesforce Sales Cloud And Financial Services Cloud

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Improved Efficiencies for Advisors to Access Clients' Held-Away Assets like Cash Through Salesforce as well as Practifi, Salentica Elements, and XLR8 Integrations

New York, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish , a that provides innovative access to products that help registered advisors (“RIAs”) improve their clients' financial outcomes, today announced an integration with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud , the leading automated customer relationship management (CRM) software for financial services, allowing RIAs to prefill Flourish application information using data stored in Salesforce. The integration also extends to three leaders in the Salesforce ecosystem for RIAs: Practifi , Salentica Elements CRM , and XLR8 CRM .

CRM solutions like Salesforce help thousands of financial advisors efficiently manage client data, automate marketing efforts, and build client relationships. Over 850 RIAs use Flourish Cash , which helps clients earn competitive rates on their held-away cash while benefiting from enhanced FDIC insurance coverage through its Program Banks. By integrating with Salesforce, and a suite of integrated applications built specifically for the financial advisor community, advisors can seamlessly access data, streamline operations, and enhance the overall client experience. These integrations are active and in use today.

"Our goal is to seamlessly integrate Flourish into the systems RIAs are already using today to give valuable time back to advisors,” said Max Lane, Flourish CEO.“Adding Salesforce, the number one CRM by market share, makes it even easier for advisors to help their clients earn more on their held away cash while simultaneously growing their practices.”

Simplifying client onboarding by pre-filling information eliminates friction and better enables firms to effortlessly incorporate Flourish Cash into their businesses–especially when an increasing number of firms are embracing 'held-away cash' in their holistic planning practices. After all, RIAs know that clients want high yield on their cash: 92% of advisors report that their clients have expressed interest in high yield cash account .

Over 850 RIAs managing over $1.6 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish platform allows advisors to feature their firm's branding as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, robust and customizable compliance resources, premium customer support, and more.

Flourish has deep integrations across the RIA ecosystem, allowing advisors to incorporate our products into their existing workflows while seamlessly serving clients. To learn more about Flourish's integrations with the RIA techstack, including Salesfroce, please visit: .

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $6 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 850 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit .

