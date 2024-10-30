Sadegh stresses role of Iran, Turkey in regional transit as bridge between Asia, Europe

(MENAFN) During an event in Tehran on October 29, marking Turkey's Republic Day, Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh emphasized the crucial role of both Iran and Turkey in regional transit and freight transportation, describing them as a vital bridge connecting East and West. She highlighted the unique geographical positioning of both nations, which serves as a crucial link between Asia and Europe, thereby creating invaluable opportunities for enhancing regional and international freight and transit networks.



Sadegh underscored that collaboration between Iran and Turkey across various sectors could significantly contribute to peace and stability in the region. She expressed Iran's commitment to strengthening ties with Turkey in political, economic, cultural, scientific, and security realms. The minister noted that recent high-level meetings between officials from both countries reflect their strong political relationship and a mutual desire to deepen cooperation.



In her remarks, Sadegh conveyed the readiness of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development to utilize all available resources to advance bilateral relations, particularly in her capacity as the Iranian chairperson of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Committee. She extended her best wishes for health, prosperity, happiness, security, and progress to both nations.



Notably, data revealed that during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 to October 21, 2024), more than 13.2 million tons of cargo were transited through Iran, underscoring the significant role the country plays in facilitating regional trade and transportation.

