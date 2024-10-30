Limble Now Available On SAP® Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

By integrating with SAP S/4HANA, Limble CMMS delivers improved purchasing workflows and spare parts management to customers.

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble

today announced that its CMMS and Asset Management is now available on

SAP ®

Store , the marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Limble integrates with SAP S/4HANA to improve efficiencies across maintenance, procurement, and accounting teams with real-time data synchronization and purchase order automations.

"When maintenance teams operate in a silo, they can't reach their full potential," says Limble's Founder and CEO, Bryan Christiansen. "In addition to ensuring consistent data across systems, this integration eliminates barriers to real-time collaboration between maintenance and its peers, ultimately improving communication and reducing manual work."

Integrating Limble with S/4HANA creates a single source of truth for managing purchases, parts inventory, and vendors. Features include:



Instant purchase order generation : Automatically generate new POs in SAP S/4HANA when the maintenance team requires parts or services.

Real-time inventory updates : Keep spare parts inventory up-to-date in SAP S/4HANA as parts are used in real time through Limble. Dynamic vendor management : Maintain consistent vendor information across platforms, reducing the need for manual data entry.



With a Limble free trial available on the SAP Store, prospective customers can experience the award-winning CMMS platform

firsthand.

SAP Store, found at sap, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions . These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. Limble is working with SAP to create offerings that meet the requirements of maintenance teams across industries to help them achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store .

Limble is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

To learn more about how Limble and SAP S/4HANA integrate to optimize inventory management, streamline procurement workflows, and enhance operational efficiency, visit limblecmms/integrations/sap-s4hana/ .

About Limble

Limble delivers software designed by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals. Founded in 2015, the company created a modern CMMS that empowers maintenance professionals to implement preventive maintenance, easily manage assets, gain control of inventory, streamline workflows, report KPIs, organize work orders, and realize millions of dollars in cost savings from reduced downtime, parts spend, labor and improved productivity. Thousands of customers worldwide trust Limble including Nike, Pepsi, DHL Global Forwarding, and more.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see

for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

