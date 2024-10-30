India's Core Industries See 2 Pc Growth In September As Coal, Cement Lead

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) India's core industries saw a growth of 2 per cent in September compared to the same month last year, riding on the growth in the production of cement, products, coal, fertilisers, and steel.

The cumulative growth rate of the of Eight Core Industries (ICI) during the April-September period stood at 4.2 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year, according to the of Commerce and Industry, adding that the final growth rate of ICI for June stood at 5.0 per cent.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

In September, coal production increased by 2.6 per cent (YoY). Its cumulative index increased by 5.9 per cent during April-September 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year. Petroleum refinery production increased by 5.8 per cent in September over the same month last year, according to the provisional data. Its cumulative index increased by 2.3 per cent during April to September 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertiliser production also increased by 1.9 per cent in September and its cumulative index increased by 1.7 per cent during April to September 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production was up 1.5 per cent in September and its cumulative index increased by 6.1 per cent during April-September this year.

On the other hand, cement production increased by 7.1 per cent in September. Its cumulative index increased by 1.6 per cent during April to September 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year, as per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity.