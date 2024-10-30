Myriad Genetics To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management will also participate in two upcoming investor healthcare conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc . (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its third quarter call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET. The company's quarterly earnings will be released the same day after the closes. During the call, Myriad management will provide a overview and business update of the company's performance for the third quarter 2024.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Myriad's Investor Relations website at investor.myriad.com . To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here . Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. An archived webcast of the call will be available at following the call.

Q4 Investor Conferences

Management will also be participating in the following investor healthcare conferences:



The Guggenheim Inaugural Global Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat featuring Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 3:30 pm ET. The 6th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat featuring Scott Leffler, Chief Financial Officer, and Sam Raha, Chief Operating Officer, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 3:20 pm ET.

Live and archived webcasts of all presentations can be viewed at .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

