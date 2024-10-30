Iran condemns German officials’ interference in judicial issue

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign took the step of summoning Germany's Ambassador Markus Potzel in response to what it termed the "interventionist" stance of certain German officials regarding Iran's judicial jurisdiction. This action highlights escalating tensions between the two nations, particularly surrounding the controversial execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national who led the Tondar (Thunder) group, classified by Iran as a organization.



During the meeting, Majid Nili Ahmadabadi, the director for Western European nations at Iran's Foreign Ministry, expressed Iran's discontent with Germany's "inappropriate" remarks about Sharmahd's execution. Ahmadabadi emphasized that supporting Sharmahd, who was linked to several terrorist activities, including a deadly bombing in Shiraz in 2008, undermines Germany's stated commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and the fight against terrorism. This accusation raises significant questions about the principles guiding diplomatic relations between the two countries.



Ahmadabadi further asserted that all individuals are equal under the law, stating that possessing a passport from another country does not exempt someone from being subject to the legal frameworks of their home nation. His comments suggest a firm stance by Iran on its judicial decisions and its expectation of respect from other nations regarding its legal sovereignty.



In a related development, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock publicly condemned the execution, warning that it could lead to "severe consequences." This statement reflects Germany's serious concern over the matter and indicates a potential strain in diplomatic relations, as both countries navigate the complexities of international law and human rights issues.

