Hong Kong Design Centre's Flagship Initiative: BODW In The City Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Program

Details

Date

Fee



[Performance]



Digital/Dynamic Art Light Show

Curated by Kook Ewo, founder of Motion Plus Design and one of the speakers at BODW 2024, this dynamic design exhibition showcases the cultural confluence between France and Hong Kong, China. The exhibition is presented in collaboration with Gobelins, the leading global school for animation and motion design.



Curator : Kook Ewo



Organised/Co-organised by: Hong Kong Design Centre, Motion Plus Design, and Gobelins



Location : Exterior walls of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Empire Centre (Sino Group) in Tsim Sha Tsui East

29/11/2024 - 16/12/2024

Free



[Exhibition]



FILA x James Jean Installation

FILA will present an installation by multidisciplinary and award-winning visual artists James Jean.



The ultimate in exploration takes us into Orbit, into the far-flung reaches of space. Surrounded by various celestial flora and fauna, our Explorer presides over the glowing path below, as the flow of energy forms an infinite loop, a continuous flow of curiosity, adventure, and discovery. Due to fluctuations in gravity and atmosphere, the life forms in this region of the universe grow large, and alien beings merge with the environment to form lyrical flowers, dreaming mushrooms, and beautiful creatures. The explorers wander through this garden of unearthly delights, drawing wonder, inspiration, and awe from the unknown universe.



This exhibition will be the only display of this series of works in Hong Kong, inspired by the art collaboration project of James Jean and FILA - Explore.



Organised by: FILA



Location : Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui

TBC

Free



[Performance and exhibition]

V Music Live and V Music Exhibition

Presented by the students and graduates of Music Production, Creative Media, and Communication Design from Hong Kong Design Institute ('HKDI'), V Music Live is a fusion of exhibition and performance. The exhibition features iconic music and precious vinyl records from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as representative music and vinyl from the 2000s and 2010s, alongside works by music students from IVE. The performances are delivered by HKDI's V Music and special invited guests.



Organised : Hong Kong Design Institute



Location : Ocean Terminal Deck, Harbour City

Exhibition: 4/12/2024 -16/12/2024



11:00 – 20:00



Performance:



7/12/2024 and 14/12/2024

16:30 – 18:00

Free

