Sumathi Dharmawardena Appointed New ICC Anti-Corruption Unit Chair

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Oct 30 (IANS) The International Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sumathi Dharmawardena P.C as the new Independent Chair of its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

Dharmawardena will step into the role on November 1, succeeding Sir Ronnie Flanagan, who retired after an impactful 14-year tenure.

Dharmawardena, a prominent legal expert, brings extensive experience to his new role. As an Additional Solicitor General for Sri Lanka's Attorney General's Department, he has represented the Sri Lankan government and the Ministry of Sport in a range of critical legal matters, establishing a robust understanding of the intersection between sports and law.

His background includes work with major international organisations, including Interpol and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, to investigate and combat corruption in sports on a global scale.

Notably, he played a key role in drafting and implementing Sri Lanka's Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which has strengthened anti-corruption frameworks in the country.

Reflecting on the appointment, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay expressed his confidence in Dharmawardena's leadership:“Sumathi's distinguished career and commitment to integrity in sports will be invaluable to our mission of safeguarding cricket from corruption. We're confident that his leadership will build upon the foundation laid by Sir Ronnie Flanagan, taking the ICC's anti-corruption efforts to the next level.”

Dharmawardena's responsibilities will include overseeing the ACU's activities and providing strategic guidance to ensure that cricket remains free from corruption. He will work closely with the ACU's General Manager - Integrity, who handles daily operations and coordinates anti-corruption initiatives at the executive level.