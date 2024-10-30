Lenovo™ Showcases Smarter AI for All Across Comprehensive AI Devices, Solutions, and Concepts Portfolio at Tech World 2024

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 29, 2024 – Lenovo has unveiled its most ambitious AI innovations to date at its Tech World 2024 event, reinforcing its goal to create a future of “Smarter AI for All.” Among the highlights are Lenovo AI Now, a local AI agent transforming PCs into personalized assistants; the new ThinkPad™ X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition AI laptop, integrating AI-driven features for hybrid work; and Lenovo Learning Zone, an AI-powered personal educational software platform. In addition, Lenovo will be showcasing exciting new proof of concepts such as Lenovo “AI Buddy”, a visual interactive module, and advanced technology demos, including Workstation AI solutions and ThinkShield™ AI PC security, demonstrating its ambition to lead in cutting-edge AI solutions. These announcements showcase how Lenovo’s AI portfolio personalizes experiences, enhances productivity, and provides data protection for work, learning, and home life.

Leading Smarter AI for All

"At Lenovo, our vision is to deliver smarter technology for all, with an unwavering commitment to shaping a future powered by AI. With one of the most comprehensive AI portfolios in the industry, we provide powerful, flexible, and responsible devices and solutions that empower individuals and drive transformation across industries,” said Luca Rossi, President, Intelligent Devices Group at Lenovo. “Our focus on personalized, productive, and protected experiences ensures that our AI-driven ecosystem helps unlock creativity, enhances collaboration, and seamlessly integrates into any digital environment."

New Devices and Software are Ready to bring Everyday AI to Consumers and Businesses

These AI-powered devices and solutions from Lenovo are designed to meet the diverse needs of users, offering tailored experiences for professionals, learners, and businesses alike. By integrating AI across its product portfolio, Lenovo aims to streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and provide more secure, personalized computing experiences. Below are the key product announcements from Tech World 2024, each highlighting Lenovo’s commitment to delivering smarter technology that is both intuitive and impactful.

Lenovo AI Now: Revolutionizing the AI-Powered PC Experience

Lenovo AI Now is a groundbreaking AI agent designed to transform traditional PCs into truly personalized AI devices1. It leverages a local Large Language Model (LLM) built on Meta’s Llama 3.1, enabling real-time interaction with a user’s personal knowledge base (PKB) without relying on cloud processing. This offers enhanced data privacy, as all interactions remain locally stored on the device. Users can employ Lenovo AI Now to automate and simplify a wide range of tasks, from document management and online meeting transcriptions to device control and content generation. The platform’s intuitive AI assistant supports natural language interaction, allowing users to quickly search on device documents, local images, or generate text summaries based on specific queries.

Lenovo AI Now also integrates PC assistant functionalities, which allow users to configure their devices through natural language prompts. For example, users can adjust settings like display brightness or enable productivity tools such as eye care mode, all by simply asking Lenovo AI Now. With the knowledge assistant, users can drop files into their personal knowledge base, search within them, and even ask specific questions to retrieve key insights, making Lenovo AI Now a powerful tool for organizing large amounts of data.





