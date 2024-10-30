Mongolia, Kazakhstan Upgrade Ties To Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ULAN BATOR, Oct 30 (NNN-APA) – Mongolia and Kazakhstan announced yesterday, the establishment of a strategic partnership, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations.

According to the Mongolian presidential press office, Mongolian President, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, and his visiting Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasised that, deepening ties will play an essential role in promoting peace, and ensuring sustainable development, not only in their countries but also in the Central Asian region and beyond.

“The two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership,” the press office stated.

Tokayev arrived here on Monday for a two-day state visit.

During the visit, the two sides signed several cooperation documents, including a roadmap for 2025-2027, aimed at enhancing trade and economic cooperation, as well as, memoranda of understanding on tourism, culture, light industry, and information technology.– NNN-APA

Mongolia and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations in 1992.