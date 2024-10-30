(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, press release, 30 October 2024 at 10:00 am EET



Sampo Group's results for January–September 2024 will be published on 6 November 2024

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January–September 2024 on 6 November between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The report, the investor presentation, and a review with Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson will be available at .

call

6 November at 2:30 pm Finnish time (12:30 pm UK time)

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link: .

After the registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, please press #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson , Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker , CEO of If P&C Morten Thorsrud, CEO of Hastings Toby van der Meer , and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at . A recorded version and a transcript will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



Further information:

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031



