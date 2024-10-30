(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Ajman, London and Prague confirmed as new destinations for the second year of the ground-breaking series



• Additional €360,000 prize money for each of the European stages

• New GCAT Supreme concept with an overall €4,000,000 prize purse welcomes the champions from each stage

• GCAT Supreme will rotate between Europe and the Middle East, bringing an exciting new layer of competition and tactical planning to the industry



Doha, Qatar – 29 October 2024 – The Global Champions Arabians Tour is excited to announce its 2025 calendar, featuring three new landmark venues—Ajman in the UAE, London in the UK and Prague in the Czech Republic—and an increase in prize money for European events. In addition to the confirmed eight stages of the Tour, the all-new GCAT Supreme will take place at the end of 2025. With this bold expansion, the Tour continues to solidify its reputation as a premier global platform for Arabian horse competitions.



“Our 2025 season marks a significant evolution for the Global Champions Arabians Tour. By bringing the Tour to new locations such as Ajman, London, and Prague, we are not only expanding our global reach but also deepening our commitment to showcasing the extraordinary beauty of Arabian horses around the world,” said Faleh Al-Nasr, Chairman of the Global Champions Arabians Tour. “With increased prize money in Europe, we aim to elevate the competition and attract even more world-class participants. In addition, the new GCAT Supreme will bring the Tour to the next level of excellence ensuring that this year will be our most exciting and competitive yet.”



During 2025, the Tour will bring together the world’s most exquisite Arabian horses and passionate enthusiasts. The GCAT’s diverse calendar will once again cover the Middle East and Europe, highlighting the unique artistry and heritage of the Arabian horse while offering a world-class competitive arena for participants.



The year will kickstart with a new location, Ajman, U.A.E, from 03 – 06 January. The show will run alongside the Ajman Show near the mangrove-filled natural reserve in the coastal suburb of Al Zorah.



Next, the Tour will move to Doha, in the amazing beachside Katara, from 05-08 February before returning to Muscat from 06-08 March for the Holy Month of Ramadan. In April, the Tour will head to Riyadh from 9-12 April to make its last stop in the Middle East before a summer of competition on European soil.



In line with the Tour’s commitment to supporting the global Arabian horse community, the 2025 season will feature increased prize money for its European events. This enhanced financial incentive is expected to attract an even greater calibre of competitors and make the European leg of the Tour more competitive than ever before.



The additional prize fund of €360,000 per event will be distributed to the Top 10 in each qualifying class. The European leg is set to start with Cannes, which will take place from 14-15 June, followed by Valkenswaard from 19-20 July, and the all-new London stage from 16-17 August in the grounds of the Chelsea Royal Hospital. The last European stage will take place in the beautiful city of Prague, from 06-07 September.



In keeping with the Tour’s commitment to fairness and integrity, each stage will see the competitors judged on the set criteria by a panel of 16 internationally renowned experts on a rotational system. From the 16 invited judges, nine will be selected at random before the start of each class to assess the horses. For the Championships, the same rotational system will apply, but with 11 judges on the ground for each category.



Horses and handlers may compete in any number of the Tour’s eight stages during 2025, however, to be eligible for the overall ranking and end-of-season bonus prize money allocated to the top 20 Leading Males, Leading Females and Leading Handlers of the Year, competitors must participate in at least six of the eight stages, in line with the 80% participation rule.



At the end of the season, the Global Champions Arabians Tour’s newest concept, ‘GCAT Supreme’ will take place, showcasing the best horses of the season—the Gold, Silver and Bronze Champions from each of the eight stages—vying for a €500,000 win. Featuring a substantial overall prize purse of €4,000,000, the GCAT Supreme will rotate between spectacular venues in Europe and the Middle East, underscoring the Tour’s commitment to global reach and fostering cultural exchange.



Speaking of the ‘GCAT Supreme’ concept, Global Champions Arabians Tour CEO Bader Al-Darwish commented: “Competitors now must strategically choose whether to compete across the entire tour to accumulate points and vie for titles such as Horse of the Tour, or Leading Stallion or Mare, or to concentrate on securing a medal position at select stages to qualify for the Supreme, while preserving their horses’ condition for the decisive final stage. This strategic choice introduces a complex layer of tactical planning that enhances the overall competitive dynamics.”



For the full 2025 Global Champions Arabians Tour schedule and details on how to attend or participate, visit our official website at or follow us on Instagram @arabianstour.







