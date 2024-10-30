Ban Ki-Moon Calls For Global Unity In Pursuit Of Sustainable Development At 2024 ESG Global Leaders Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024

ESG Global Leaders was held in Shanghai from October 16th to 18th. Ban Ki-moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, attended and delivered a closing remarks.

The 2024 ESG Global Leaders Conference was co-hosted by CITIC Group and Sina Group, and organized by Sina Finance and CITIC Press. Kweichow Moutai served as the Chief Strategic Partner, while China and Great Wall Motors were Strategic Partners.

Continue Reading

In his remarks, Ban Ki-moon highlighted essential pillars for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, starting with a people-centered approach and the importance of protecting the planet. "We are people living in this earth. We have the right to live in peace and harmony with a good health. This is the only planet, of course, there are some experiments to go to moon or Mars, etc., but nobody has been able to confirm that those places are the place where human being can live. So we have only one place in this universe. This is our planet Earth," he stated.

Peace, he emphasized, is another critical component. "If there is war, if there is political instability, can you continue to do business? Can people continue to receive education? How can we live a peaceful life? We must have peace," Ban Ki-moon said.

He also discussed the significance of partnerships for prosperity. Ban Ki-moon sees ESG as a vital partnership model, one where good governance inspires political leaders to foster collaboration among business, government, and society. "We have to join all our hands together. We must make sure that future generation, our young people should be able to live in peace, harmony, and in good health. This is what we have to do. That's our moral responsibility," he said, expressing his hope that future generations will be free from suffering, poverty, and preventable diseases, and will have equal access to education.

Ban Ki-moon also highlighted gender equality, calling for fair opportunities for women: "There must be an equal right and privileges and opportunities for women. That's what I did at the United Nations. I just wanted to make sure that women should be given equal opportunities politically, socially, economically, whatever equal like a man."

Turning to China, Ban Ki-moon acknowledged the country's influence, vast resources, and role in sustainable development. He praised the Belt and Road Initiative as "visionary," expressing his hope that China will fulfill its ambitious goals. He noted China's progress towards high-quality, low-energy consumption development as a model of sustainable and inclusive growth, serving as an example for the world. Ban Ki-moon also commended China's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, underscoring that such efforts prove ambitious climate goals are within reach and necessary for a cleaner future.

He concluded with a call to action, urging global cooperation to create a sustainable world, protect our planet, and secure a better future for generations to come.

Additionally, During the conference, Ban Ki-moon presented a gift of ginseng to Cai Lei, a renowned ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) fighter, serial entrepreneur, and former Vice President of JD.

Due to health reasons, Cai Lei could not attend the conference in person, so his wife, Duan Rui, accepted the gift on his behalf. In return, Duan Rui presented Ban Ki-moon with a piece of traditional Chinese porcelain, symbolizing Chinese culture.

Cai Lei shared his regret online for being unable to meet Ban Ki-moon in person, referencing an earlier live video conversation they had in January during the "China Economic Newsmakers and Entrepreneurs Night." He expressed how Ban Ki-moon's attention to the ALS cause was both inspiring and encouraging for him and other ALS patients.

He went on to thank Ban Ki-moon for his advocacy efforts with governments, research institutions, medical facilities, and charities worldwide, which have helped Cai's team build broader international collaborations.

Cai Lei also announced that he and his wife had donated an additional 100 million yuan earlier this year to support ALS-related research, drug development, and clinical treatment. He expressed hope for future collaboration with the Ban Ki-moon Centre and other international institutions, aiming to accelerate drug development and clinical trials to bring life-saving treatments to the 500,000 ALS patients and 300 million rare disease patients worldwide.

SOURCE Sina

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED