(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="First and Exclusive "The Lady Dior Pub" Unveils at Galaxy Macau" data-link=" and Exclusive "The Lady Dior Pub" Unveils at Galaxy Macau" class="whatsapp">Shar An unparalleled luxury experience at The Macallan Whiskey Bar & Lounge celebrating the grand opening of the reinvented Dior boutique at Galaxy Promenade and the launch of Dior 2025 collection

Galaxy Macau is honored to have the Asia Pacific's first and only The Lady Dior Pub in Macau.

A delightful lineup of Dior-themed cocktails, as well as flavorsome savories and sweets awaits at The Lady Dior Pub.

The Lady Dior Pub offers a line up of unparalleled luxury experience, including a fun instant photo booth and much more.

Explore the latest Dior Cruise 2025 collection at the Dior boutique at Galaxy Promenade.

Celebrating the grand opening of Dior boutique at Galaxy Promenade, Tailleur Bar is displayed in front of the boutique to highlight the emblematic silhouette of The New Look.

MACAU SAR - OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 -Dedicated to deliver pioneering luxury and joyful experience to Macau, the World-class Luxury Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau is honored to have the Asia Pacific's first and only 'The Lady Dior Pub' in Macau, in celebration of the reinvented Dior boutique at Galaxy Promenade's grand opening and the launch of Dior Cruise 2025 collection. From October 26 to November 6, the Macallan Whiskey Bar & Lounge at Galaxy Macau will be transformed into a chic Scottish pub inspired by Scottish craft traditions and the most iconic figures of Christion Dior, 'The New Look', illustrating how Dior marvellously revives the founding ties between France and Scotland: from romance to punk. Curated with bespoke Dior-themed dcor, delicate cocktails, live-music and more, this exclusive crossover of luxury and gastronomy is an unprecedented journey for the senses, tailormade for Dior clients and all fashionistas.Dior Cruise 2025 collection, the core inspiration of 'The Lady Dior Pub', is an opportunity to follow the steps of Christian Dior around the world. In 1955, Monsieur Dior presented his work in Perthshire, Scotland, in the ballroom of the Gleneagles Hotel. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior Women's Collections, unveiled the Cruise 2025 collection in the gardens of Drummond Castle where memories, inspirations and suggestions fuse to generate shapes and embroideries.Tartan, intrinsically characteristic of Scotland, serves as a motif throughout the House's latest collection, and also in 'The Lady Dior Pub' at the Macallan Whiskey Bar & Lounge an elegant and sophisticated Scottish flavour permeates throughout. A delightful lineup of Dior-themed cocktails, flavorsome savories and sweets, vivacious live music performances and other wondrous surprises await at 'The Lady Dior Pub', opening to public from 16:00 till late daily between October 26 to November 6. For reservation and inquiries, please contact +853 8883 2221.The newly reinvented Dior Galaxy Macau boutique officially reopens at the Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting the world's most iconic luxury brands. The new two-story boutique hosts the different universes of the House, as well as an array of exclusive products and experiences, enabling guests to embark on a fashionista journey of divine elegance and immersing into a one-of-a-kind luxury shopping experience. Explore the latest Dior Cruise 2025 collection, as well as a sumptuous array of exclusive offerings My Dior fine jewellery collection, sublime variations of the Lady Dior, exotic leather goods customization services, and a designated fragrances area, to name a few.Galaxy Promenade brings together the world's biggest names in luxury fashion and high jewelry. It is where the latest trends converge and exclusive limited-edition collectibles are found. Explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels as they present the latest collections in creative ways. VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at your service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the 'Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World'. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.

Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophisticationGalaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.

Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.

Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit



,



and







Galaxy Macau