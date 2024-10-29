Melmed Law Group Welcomes Attorney Laura M. Supanich To Strengthen Employment Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to announce Laura M. Supanich as Senior Attorney, further expanding the firm's capabilities in employment law. With over seven years of experience in employment law , Supanich brings extensive knowledge and a dedication to advocating for employee rights. Her areas of focus include wage-and-hour , harassment , discrimination , wrongful termination , and whistleblower cases.

Supanich holds a Bachelor of Arts from Grand Valley State University, a Master of Arts from the University of San Diego, and a Juris Doctor from the University of San Diego School of Law. Her strong educational foundation complements her practical experience, and she is admitted to the State Bar of California and the State Bar of Michigan. Supanich represents employees in both state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration settings.

Beyond her impressive education, Laura has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star, a distinction awarded to only the top 2.5% of lawyers. She is actively involved with the California Employment Lawyers Association (CELA) and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) reflecting her active involvement in the legal community and dedication to staying at the forefront of developments in both employment and immigration law.

Laura M. Supanich is also an accomplished appellate advocate. For example, she recently led the charge in fighting an appeal in a matter related to farmworkers' rights to have their case heard in court rather than arbitration, where the Court ruled in her client's favor.

At Melmed Law Group , Laura Supanich is committed to protecting the rights of employees and ensuring they receive the legal representation they deserve in complex workplace disputes. Her dedication to advocating for employee justice and her focus in employment and immigration law make her a valuable asset to the firm.

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment , discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

