Dayforce Named A Leader In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Cloud HCM Suites For 1,000+ Employee Enterprises For Fifth Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce , Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employees Enterprises. Dayforce was recognized for the fifth consecutive year, driven by Dayforce's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Operating across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region, Dayforce delivers quantifiable value to organizations globally with a single platform backed by AI-enhanced innovation. Dayforce is trusted by more than 6,600 customers, including leading organizations such as Henkel , Nashville Predators , City of Columbus , Longo's , and more.

“In the face of increasingly complex and ever-changing HR challenges, leaders need to invest in differentiated technology to help drive efficiencies, manage compliance, and operate with confidence – all assisted by trusted AI," said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer, Dayforce, Inc. "Dayforce is this solution, and we feel our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the fifth consecutive year affirms this. In one single, global people platform, we're delivering quantifiable value for organizations around the world and helping them achieve simplicity at scale for their people operations."

As an all-in-one solution with a unified user experience for HR, payroll, workforce management, talent, and analytics, Dayforce enables business leaders to move their organizations forward while balancing the drive to empower their people.

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com .

