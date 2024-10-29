Amir Issues Decree Inviting Citizens To Vote In Referendum Next Tuesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Tuesday Decree No. 87 of 2024, inviting all citizens aged 18 and over to participate in a general on the constitutional amendments to the Permanent of the State of Qatar on Tuesday, 3rd Jumada Al-Awwal 1446, corresponding to Nov. 5, 2024.

The decree stipulated that the referendum would begin at 7:00 am and end at 7:00 pm, and that the referendum results would be announced within 24 hours of its conclusion.

The decree also stipulated the establishment of a general referendum committee at the Ministry of Interior to organize and manage the referendum and announce its results Also



Amir receives written message from Algerian President

Deputy Amir receives Attorneys General of Gulf Cooperation Council Interior Minister meets counterparts on sidelines of Milipol 2024

The decree stipulated that the "general referendum committee" would be formed under the chairmanship of the Minister of Interior, with the membership of the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, the Minister of State for Interior Affairs, a member of the Shura Council chosen by the Speaker of the Shura Council, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, a judge chosen by the President of Supreme Judiciary Council, and the Director of Elections Department of the Ministry of Interior.

The decree is effective from its date of issuance, and is to be published in the Official Gazette.