Art Palm Beach Returns In January With A Bold New Era Of Art And Inspiration

The Largest Gathering of Global Galleries in the Event's History will Ignite South Florida's Cultural Scene in 2025

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepar e

yourself for the boldest, most trailblazing show in Art Palm Beach history. Returning for its third year January 22nd

to 26th, the Palm Beach County Center will transform into the cultural epicenter of the season, drawing the world's most innovative modern and contemporary galleries and artists. With 80 galleries from around the globe, exclusive world premieres, and jaw-dropping installations, Art Palm Beach 2025 promises an electrifying fusion of sophistication, cutting-edge creativity, and raw energy that will leave even the most discerning collectors in awe. "The scale and ambition of this year's event are unlike anything we've done before," said Kassandra Voyagis, director and producer of Art Palm Beach . "We're creating an experience that will transform the Palm Beaches into a global hub for creative vision."

From the moment you step into the show, you'll be hit with a sense of excitement that's

impossible to ignore. Towering like a force of nature, Viktor Freso's breathtaking 30-foot Bear Sculpture is presented by Danubiana Museum from Bratislava, Slovakia

as part of DIVERSEartPB. The Bear is a symbol of power and resilience and will set the tone for the entire event: a fair that dares to be bigger, braver, and more ambitious than ever before.

This year's show features an

unprecedented global lineup , bringing fresh perspectives from every corner of the world. In a move that further solidifies Art Palm Beach as a major player on the international art scene, the world-renowned Sundaram Tagore Gallery , with locations in New York, Singapore, and London joins the fair for the first time. Known for its museum-caliber works, Sundaram Tagore will be presenting standout pieces by Hiroshi Senju, Miya Ando , and Kenny Nguyen . Making waves for their first appearance is L.E. Gallery from Brussels. Known for its take on Pop Art, Kinetic Art , and Minimalism , they will be featuring renowned masters including Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró, and Alexander Calder.

Meanwhile, Corridor Contemporary from Tel Aviv will introduce local collectors to cutting-edge movements shaping the global art scene with

works by an impressive roster of artists including Mel Bochner, Damien Hirst, and Alex Katz. Straight from the heart of London's West End, Pontone Gallery returns showcasing the work of Chris Rivers , a self-taught artist whose most recent work explores signs of the zodiac.

Also

returning is Hollis Taggart Gallery , offering a glimpse into American Modernism, featuring major works by Joan Mitchell and other high-profile artists. Don't miss the world premiere of South African-born artist Mark Eisen's final collection of stainless-steel sculptures, presented by New York's Modern Fine Art .

This year the museums and nonprofits platform, DIVERSEartPB curated by Marisa Caichiolo explores the theme "Art Has the Power to Change the World, " showcasing how art operates at a higher frequency inspiring empathy, understanding, and positive global change. Through boundary-crossing works, art encourages connection, awareness, and collaborative action for a brighter future.

DIVERSEartPB

will feature works from major institutions like South Florida's Boca Raton Museum of Art , Miami's Museum of Contemporary Art of the Americas (MOCAA) , Danubiana Museum in Bratislava, Culture Nomade in Seoul, and ReflectSpace & Library Arts and Culture from Glendale, California. Together, these works show art's unique ability to unite people and inspire a more connected, harmonious world. For more information on Art Palm Beach and to purchase tickets, go here: artpalmbeach .

