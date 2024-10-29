(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In November, HOPE for Stomach Cancer will share powerful stories to raise awareness and educate the public about stomach cancer through 30 impactful narratives.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HOPE for Stomach Cancer Launches Third Annual Stomach Cancer Awareness Education Campaign: 30 STORIES IN 30 DAYS

LOS ANGELES, CA – This November, in honor of Gastric Cancer Awareness Month, HOPE for Stomach Cancer (HOPE) will launch its Third Annual Education Campaign: 30 STORIES IN 30 DAYS Presented by Amgen and BeiGene. This impactful initiative, which has reached millions nationwide, brings forward 30 new, deeply moving stories from patients and caregivers. With each testimonial, HOPE aims to empower and educate the stomach cancer community, offering resources that improve health outcomes and bring comfort to patients and families.

The Need for Awareness and Action

Stomach cancer, often known as a“silent killer,” is one of the most under-recognized cancers. Slow-growing, it can remain undetected for years, and without early detection protocols, diagnosis often comes too late. In 2024 alone, nearly 11,000 Americans are projected to lose their lives to this disease, with more than 26,000 new diagnoses. Early detection remains critical for improving survival: patients diagnosed before the cancer spreads beyond the stomach have a 75% chance of surviving five years, whereas those diagnosed with regional stomach cancer face only a 35% survival rate over the same period (NCI).

“While a stomach cancer diagnosis is terrifying for anyone, the experience is not the same for everyone,” said Aki Smith, Founder of HOPE for Stomach Cancer.“People of color, those in low-wealth households, and individuals in rural communities face higher risks, yet often lack access to the healthcare resources and treatments needed. These disparities drive our commitment to advocate for universal care standards, ensuring all patients have access to quality treatment and support.”

About 30 STORIES IN 30 DAYS: Amplifying Voices, Bridging Gaps

Patient stories are at the heart of HOPE's work, and 30 STORIES IN 30 DAYS exemplifies this mission. Launched on November 1, 2024, this campaign is an extensive video library documenting the journeys of 30 stomach cancer patients and caregivers. Every day in November, HOPE will release a new story to inspire, educate, and build awareness among patients, families, medical providers, and policymakers.

This year's campaign also highlights systemic health disparities, shedding light on the disproportionate impact of stomach cancer on communities of color and those from low-income backgrounds. Through storytelling, HOPE provides a unique and relatable platform to educate the public about the urgent need for awareness and action. Patients can feel seen, understood, and supported, while viewers gain insight into the realities of the disease and the importance of improved care access and early detection for all.

In 2023, audiences connected with stories like that of Joseph Kim, a 37-year-old patient who courageously shared his journey shortly before his passing. His story and others like his highlight the importance of education, support, and awareness in the stomach cancer journey. To further amplify these voices, all stories are permanently available online through HOPE's website and social media channels.

Campaign Goals: Education, Community, and Empowerment

The 30 STORIES IN 30 DAYS campaign aims to:

1. Educate the public on stomach cancer to improve health outcomes and quality of life for patients and families,

2. Strengthen the community of patients and caregivers by sharing relatable experiences and fostering hope,

3. Empower all constituents, from the general public to policymakers, to advocate for better care, research, and support systems.

This year's campaign will span multiple platforms, including LinkedIn, YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Stories of Hope on Stocan. With a robust marketing plan, including SEO and digital ads, HOPE aims to reach over two million individuals worldwide, sharing these stories to inspire new connections, spread hope, and encourage participation in the movement to improve stomach cancer care.

About HOPE for Stomach Cancer

Founded in 2016, HOPE for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing essential resources to patients, caregivers, and their loved ones. Focused on early detection, prevention, and patient-driven advocacy, HOPE bridges the gap between research and patient care, reaching over 30,000 people each year free of charge. Founded after Aki Smith's own family's journey with stomach cancer, HOPE has grown into a leading organization on the national and international stages, collaborating with over 62 partners to advocate for policy changes, improve treatments, and bring vital resources to all constituents.

“HOPE for Stomach Cancer began from a personal need for support and information, and we've grown because of a profound responsibility to share what we learned to help others,” Aki Smith added.“We invite everyone to join us in raising awareness and bringing HOPE to more families through this year's 30 STORIES IN 30 DAYS campaign.”

Join Us and Support the Campaign

Join HOPE for Stomach Cancer in bringing these stories to life and helping create change for the stomach cancer community. 30 STORIES IN 30 DAYS is an opportunity to connect, learn, and advocate together for a future where no one has to face stomach cancer alone.

For more information, please visit Stocan

