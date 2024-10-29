Double-Engine Govt Setting New Dimensions To Uplift Farmers In MP, Says CM Mohan Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that with multiple schemes, the BJP's double-engine -- in the Centre as well as in the state -- has set new dimensions for the betterment and upliftment of the farmers.

CM Yadav made this assertion after Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the second installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN). Additionally, he also transferred an amount of Rs 1,624 crore to more than 81 lakh farmers of the state.

The Chief Minister, who attended the virtual inauguration of medical colleges and other progammes in Mandsaur, said: "PM Modi's inclination towards the farmers is apparent through the public welfare schemes."

"The Centre and State governments together provide a benefit of Rs 12,000 every year cumulatively," CM Yadav said, adding that till now, an amount of Rs 41, 200 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers of Madhya Pradesh.

"A provision of Rs 600 crore has been made for this which will benefit more than 32 lakh farmers. A target of crop loan distribution of Rs 2,300 crore has been set in 2024-25," CM Yadav added.

He claimed the farmers were also given a bonus of Rs 125 per quintal on wheat procured at support price. In the Rabi marketing year 2024-25, more than 48.35 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured from more than 6 lakh farmers at the support price.

The Madhya Pradesh CM said that soybean is being procured from 1,400 centres established in the state at the support price fixed by the Central government.

"Procurement is being done through the e-procurement portal. Arrangements have been made for online payment to farmers for the procured soybean," he added.

During an interaction with the mediapersons, Yadav denied Congress' allegations about a shortage of fertilisers for the farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

"Farmers are getting the required quantity of fertilisers. There is adequate availability of fertiliser in all the districts of the state. Fertiliser is being supplied as per demand," he added.