Ai12z Wins Deep Analysis Innovation Award 2024

ai12z joins Composable, Hyperscience, Rossum, and UiPath as award winners.

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ai12z, a copilot delivering AI-powered search, chatbots, and digital assistants on websites and mobile applications has won the 2024 Deep Analysis Innovation Award.

Deep Analysis held over 150 briefings with vendors this past year and selected five companies that had truly innovative and exciting solutions. The advisory firm used four specific criteria for the award: solves real-world problems, applies ingenuity, adds business value, and shows flexibility.

"ai12z is looking ahead to what's next for websites and mobile apps: that every brand will go live with their own digital assistant for their users," said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of Deep Analysis. "The company has built a platform that is pre-developed as possible so companies can enhance the site visitor experience by helping users better find information and easily complete tasks. We're proud to present them with an award for their innovative solution."

The Innovation Awards 2024 report further writes, "ai12z has combined a problem as old as the web (finding information on websites) with a new technology looking for a sound business case (generative AI, or GenAI) to build a quick-to-deploy copilot platform designed to fit within well-established web publishing workflows. This enables organizations to quickly add customer or employee-facing interfaces, incorporating their own content through a RAG architecture and plugging in whichever LLM best suits their needs (or their wallets)."

There has never been a better time for organizations to leverage GenAI on their websites. Traditional chatbots often left customers and prospects frustrated by their limited ability to understand queries. Now, site visitors can type questions into a chatbot (or AI assistant) or use the website's search bar to quickly find information, get product recommendations, and complete tasks like making purchases.

ai12z's platform enables every brand to go live with their own digital assistant on websites or mobile apps. The platform provides:



Question and Answering: The AI assistant can respond to customer and prospect questions using only the organization's content.

Agents: Agents give the digital assistant real-time data from backend systems, enhancing its capabilities and enabling users to complete tasks.

Calls-to-Action: Move customers further along their journey with call-to-action buttons embedded directly in conversations, such as sign-up forms, reservation options, or a 'buy now' button.

Comparisons: Users can ask the digital assistant to compare items, such as two or more products.

Voice: Users can interact with the digital assistant through both text and voice. Additional Features: The platform offers even more tools to enhance the user experience and drive engagement.

The ai12z platform will help users find information, make decisions faster when it comes to buying a product or signing up for an event, and will speed up and even automate workflows all through AI assistants customized to each organization.

"We're honored to receive the 2024 Innovation Award from Deep Analysis, alongside four other companies providing innovative solutions to real business needs," said Bill Rogers, CEO and Co-founder of ai12z. "Our platform makes it easy for companies to launch AI assistants that answer visitors' questions and drive them through the customer journey. This award reinforces the value of our technology platform."

Deep Analysis is an advisory firm that helps technology vendors, buyers, and investors understand and address the challenges of innovative and disruptive technologies in the enterprise software marketplace.

About ai12z

ai12z powers digital assistants on websites and mobile apps, helping site visitors quickly find information, complete tasks, and make purchasing decisions. With ai12z's AI-powered search, chatbots, and assistants, marketers can engage and acquire new customers, driving conversions while moving users further along their journey. Learn more at .

