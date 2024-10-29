Venator Achieves Ecovadis Gold Rating For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainability rating places Venator in top 5% of companies assessed by Ecovadis

UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Venator – a global of pigments and additives – is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Medal rating from EcoVadis for the second consecutive year, placing the company in the top 5% of companies assessed by EcoVadis, and the top 3% of companies within the chemical industry. This prestigious recognition highlights Venator's ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and to delivering improvements in sustainability.EcoVadis is a globally recognized assessment platform that evaluates companies based on several criteria, including environmental impact; labor and human rights; ethics; and sustainable procurement, giving a comprehensive overview of their sustainability performance.This year's Gold rating continues to position Venator as a leader in the global sustainability space, further aligning its operations with the highest standards of corporate responsibility.Venator's gold medal score reflects significant progress in key areas. Most notably, the business has made significant strides in Sustainable Procurement and Ethics, underscoring its dedication to enhancing supplier engagement and sustainable sourcing practices.This impressive achievement aligns with Venator's broader sustainability strategy, which is built on four key pillars: People, Planet, Product and Performance. The company is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, reducing its environmental footprint, driving innovation in sustainable products and providing consistent and accurate performance data.Dr. Rob Portsmouth, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, EHS and HR at Venator, said:“I am delighted that Venator has again been awarded a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability ratings. Even more encouraging is that we have increased our overall score compared to the previous year. This is a testament to the significant work put in by our teams to improve our ratings in key areas. We have seen very substantial improvements in our Ethics and Sustainable Procurement assessments, which have contributed to our overall performance. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the achievement of this exciting milestone.”About VenatorVenator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 2,700 associates and sells its products in more than 109 countries.Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this communication constitute“forward looking statements”, including statements regarding our environmental goals, commitments, strategies and related business and stakeholder impacts. These forward-looking statements represent Venator's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the expected results described in this communication will not be achieved or will be materially different than as described. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Venator's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, any failure to meet stated environmental goals and commitments, and our ability to execute our strategies in the time frame expected or at all, global sociodemographic and economic trends, changing government laws and regulations, technological innovations, climate-related conditions and weather events, our ability to gather and verify data regarding environmental impacts, the compliance of various third parties with our policies and procedures, and our expansion into new products and geographic regions. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law or regulation, Venator does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Venator to predict all such factors. Moreover, many of the assumptions, standards, metrics, and measurements related to the information in this press release continue to evolve and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, but should not be considered guarantees. Given the inherent uncertainty of the estimates, assumptions, and timelines related to the information in this press release, we may not be able to anticipate whether or the degree to which we will be able to meet our plans, targets, or goals in advance.

Natalie Yates / Rachel Ash

Venator

+44 7714 766106

...

