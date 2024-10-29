House of Sheherwali Hosts Successful Corporate Team-Building Workshop

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Murshidabad, India 28 October 2024 – The House of Sheherwali, a unique living museum in Azimganj, Murshidabad, recently welcomed participants from J.D. Birla Institute for an enriching two-day corporate team-building workshop. The event marked yet another successful corporate engagement at the historic venue, which seamlessly blends heritage with modern team-building initiatives.

The House of Sheherwali is not just a museum, but a living testament to the potential of sustainability and upcycling. Over 70% of the building is constructed using upcycled materials, offering an inspiring setting for events. Participants from J.D. Birla Institute not only appreciated the immersive team-building activities but also deeply valued their stay, which was enhanced by the rich history and thoughtfully curated exhibits of the House.

“We were impressed by how the House of Sheherwali provided an ideal backdrop for team-building,” shared one of the participants. “The venue itself, steeped in history and innovation, made our experience even more meaningful, especially with its focus on sustainability.”

The unique concept of the House as a museum, where each item on display has a story of its significance to local, national, or global contexts, resonated with the participants. The workshop concluded with glowing feedback from the attendees, who agreed that the historical ambiance, combined with the team-building experience, offered a transformative break from conventional venues in India and abroad.

As an ideal destination for corporate training and retreats, the House of Sheherwali continues to attract organizations looking for a venue that merges heritage, innovation, and effective team-building opportunities





