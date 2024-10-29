China expresses commitment to enhancing trade relations with Iran

(MENAFN) Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu recently underscored China’s strong commitment to bolstering trade relations with Iran, showing particular interest in expanding cooperation across various economic fields. During a meeting on Monday with Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, the head of Iran’s Trade Organization (TPO), Ambassador Peiwu highlighted the importance of enhancing trade ties between the two nations.



Dehghan Dehnavi echoed these sentiments, noting that trade cooperation between Iran and China is currently at its highest level, a reflection of the robust partnership the two countries have established. He shared that the TPO is enthusiastic about further advancing these ties, recognizing the potential for substantial growth. Dehghan Dehnavi also pointed out that Iran’s recent participation in regional alliances, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is poised to enhance trade relations with China.



Furthermore, Dehghan Dehnavi highlighted the need for broadening bilateral ties through collaborative efforts, such as international exhibitions, technology transfers, and the development of the industrial and mining sectors. These initiatives, he argued, will not only improve economic exchanges but also bring long-term benefits through increased expertise and technological advancements.



Also present at the meeting was Mohammad Aghajanlou, the head of Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO). Aghajanlou shared his insights on fostering deeper cooperation in the mining and mineral industries, expressing a strong interest in acquiring advanced Chinese mining technologies. He explained that such technology transfer could enhance productivity within Iran’s mining sector, enabling the processing of minerals to yield products with higher added value.

