Innovative Eyewear Launches First ANSI-Certified Smart Safety Glasses For All-Day Wear

Revolutionary Eyewear Integrates Advanced AI Features with Certified Safety Standards for Industrial Use

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY ; LUCYW), the developer of ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands, announces today that it has officially launched Lucyd ArmorTM -the world's first smart safety eyewear in a lightweight, affordable and prescription-ready form factor, and meeting the ANSI Z87.1 standard for workplace safety use. Designed for professionals in many different environments from industrial, to logistics, to medical, Lucyd Armor combines certified eye protection with advanced technology to enhance communications, information access and awareness in the workplace.

Lucyd ArmorTM is the Company's first smart eyewear product for industrial use. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

The ANSI Z87.1 standard is a safety guideline for protective eyewear, ensuring it is strong enough to shield the eyes from hazards like debris, chemicals, or dust. It tests safety glasses and goggles for impact resistance and protection in dangerous environments. The Company has also filed design and utility patents on the product.

Lucyd Armor is a category-defining smart safety glass that offers ANSI Z87.1-certified protection alongside instant ChatGPT access, auto-tinting lenses, a walkie-talkie VOIP feature, and a form factor similar to stylish sport wrap-around glasses. Whether working in construction, logistics, healthcare, or utility industries, professionals can benefit from protective and productivity-enhancing technologies that boost overall efficiency while allowing them to stay connected throughout the workday.

AI-Powered Integration: Gain instant access to Siri, Google Voice and ChatGPT for hands-free information, instructions, and communication, via Bluetooth 5.3 connection.

All-Day Comfort and Durability: The lightweight, one-size-fits-all design features adjustable silicone nose pads and no-slip flexible temples, ensuring secure and comfortable wear during long shifts. Patent-pending touch controls enable full use of the glasses with sweaty or gloved hands.

Adaptive Lenses: Photochromic lenses that adapt to changing light conditions, with anti-fog and anti-scratch coatings for superior visibility, which are included at no extra cost. Additional prescription and lens upgrades can be purchased here from Lucyd . 8-Hour Battery Life: Enjoy long-lasting battery with up to 8 hours of continuous music playback or 100+ hours of standby time for notifications and alerts.

In addition to these features, Lucyd Armor's open-ear audio system, AI-powered noise reduction microphones, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity provide workers with the convenience to take calls, access smart features and AI information, and listen to audio instructions while remaining aware of their surroundings. One of the standout features of Lucyd Armor is the walkie-talkie function, accessible via the Lucyd App, which facilitates enhanced team communication without requiring additional devices.

"Lucyd Armor sets a new standard in protective eyewear," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. "We've combined cutting-edge technology with rigorous safety standards to offer professionals a smarter, more efficient way to stay protected on the job. This launch reflects our vision to lead the evolution of wearable tech in industries where safety and performance go hand in hand. It's time to Upgrade Your Eyewear® with Lucyd ArmorTM – there is nothing quite like it for working men and women."

The Company is already in discussion with several notable retailers about launching the Armor product in brick and mortar locations. Lucyd Armor is officially available for purchase on Innovative Eyewear's Lucyd website , bringing unparalleled protection and connectivity directly to your fingertips. Secure your pair today and experience the intersection of safety and innovation.

About Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth smart glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated introduction of new products and features, and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch date for the new smart safety eyewear connection. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

