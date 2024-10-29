Amplitech Group’S AGTGSS Division Releases New Portable 5G Networks In A Box (NIB) For Military, First Responders, And On-Demand Commercial Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Products Include Backpack, Rolling Suitcase and Vehicle Mounted NIB's

HAUPPAUAGE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced the release of its latest 5G Network In A Box (NIB) mobile product line. The company had previously released a 'fixed site' 5G NIB which is a custom bundled, private 5G solution that comes preconfigured, assembled and set up for usage. Our new mobile 5G NIB product line is designed as a ready-to-use single portable device, that contains all software and hardware components required to deploy a pop-up 5G network on the go, for identified commercial end-users, government personnel such as first responders and the military. These products are strategically designed to address the ever-growing needs of having 5G signal service on demand wherever is needed.

AGTGSS, a provider of advanced 5G telecommunications solutions, is pleased to announce this new product line which includes a 5G Backpack NIB, a 5G Rolling Suitcase NIB and a 5G Mounted Vehicle NIB. Among its benefits, these NIB products have a guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS), portability, High Speed, Low Latency, High Mobility without hiccups in the signal, On Demand Services and Enhanced Security.

"Once again we are thrilled to announce our ability to enhance our product line with this type of 5G mobile solutions available to the market. We are effectively addressing the need for a 'plug and play' 5G solution which could be deployed quickly and with ease” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. "This new line of high-mobility 5G NIB products not only enables us to deliver on-demand solutions to commercial environments but also expands our reach into the mobile government and military sectors of the 5G market”. Furthermore, Mr. Maqbool stated, "Our approach to the 5G market now effectively encompasses all the business segments we aimed to target. From Public 5G through our Massive MIMO 64T64R radios to our Private 5G fixed locations, and now with our mobile 5G solutions, we have achieved comprehensive market penetration for our 5G product line."

The company is fully committed to continuing their strategy to develop strategic relationships with key industry partners, to accelerate the proliferation of our innovative and advanced radio technology for public and private 5G as well as FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) for businesses and homes. AGTGSS remains committed to driving innovation in 5G telecommunications, leveraging its deep industry knowledge and technical prowess to deliver superior connectivity solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a digital-first world.

