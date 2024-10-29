Indian Forces Kill 3 Militants In Jammu, Kashmir Encounter

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Indian sources said on Tuesday that all three involved in an attack on an army convoy have been gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Press Trust of India said, quoting Army sources, that two militants holed up in a forest in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district were gunned down in a joint operation today morning taking the total number of militants killed in the last 27 hours to three.

The encounter came after the militants attacked an army convoy yesterday and one of the three assistants was killed yesterday itself.

The operation resumed in the morning after the forces kept a vigil on the area in the night. The security forces also recovered huge amount of weapons and ammunition from the encounter site.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims, which Islamabad denies. (end)

