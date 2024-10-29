'Got Scammed': Blinkit Customer In Delhi Orders 1 Gram Gold Coin, Claims To Get 0.5 Instead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the grocery Zomato's Blinkit and others offering to deliver and silver coins to customers in 10 minutes on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Delhi resident claimed Blinkit scammed him.

According to a report by News18, Delhi resident Mohit Jain ordered a ten-gram silver coin and a one-gram coin from Blinkit , but reportedly received a 0.5 gm gold coin instead of the 1 gm that he ordered.

Sharing his ordeal on X, Mohit wrote, "Got scammed by Blinkit. I ordered one gm gold coin from Blinkit , along with the one gm silver coin. It was all prepaid. I wasn't there at home to receive the order, so I gave the OTP to my younger brother to get it received."

He said he was shocked to see the mix-up when he returned home. Mohit wrote,“After 20 mins I reached home and saw the wrong item was delivered. I got a 0.5gm Malabar gold coin (rose design). What I ordered was 1 gm Mata Lakshmi gold coin.”

He added,“After 20 minutes, the return window got closed and I couldn't contact any support executive. I dialled the delivery person and literally cried while talking to him.”

"The delivery partner has the pictures of the one-gram coin that I ordered but he said that he can't do anything about it even after knowing that he delivered the wrong item,” Mohit said.

Mohit noted that backing up his claim, the CCTV footage showed that the incorrect item was delivered.

With his tweet, Mohit also posted a picture of the 0.5 gm gold coin he received, along with screenshots of his order details.

As per the order, Mohit purchased a 24 kt, 1 gm Goddess Laxmi Gold Coin but was instead sent a 0.5 gm coin with a rose design. He had also ordered a 10 gm Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coin. Both items were listed under Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Among other things, Mohit even shared the screenshot of his conversation with Blinkit's customer support, which mentioned,“We are sorry. The complaint window for the selected item(s) is closed.”

“However, would you like to share feedback as to what went wrong with the selected item(s)? This will help us understand the issue better and improve our services,” another automated message said.

One wrote, "Blinkit is a scam these days. Their customer care is a shitshow of a joke. Even tagging them here has never gotten me a response nevermind a solution. Avoid ordering expensive stuff from them."

Another tagged the company and asked,“What is this behaviour?”

“Blinkit, please look into this,” wrote a third while tagging the company.

A fourth commented, "have some shame corpa greed mofos"