Freedom To Manage: Curve Dental® Redefines Practice Flexibility With Game-Changing Mobile App

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve ® , the leading provider of all-in-one , cloud-based dental practice management software, has unveiled powerful enhancements to Curve Mobile , its industry-disrupting mobile application. Further advancing dental practice management accessibility with incoming MMS/picture messaging and Mango Voice integration,

Curve Mobile is being hailed as the most robust mobile app for dentists and dental professionals, helping to elevate the patient experience while giving dental teams the freedom to manage their practice on their terms.

Curve Mobile gives Dr Greg Wu the freedom to manage his practice on-the-go

Included with Curve GRO®, Curve Mobile streamlines practice management and empowers dental professionals to take control, anytime, anywhere from their smartphone or other mobile device:



Incoming MMS/Picture Messaging lets users receive, save, and manage patient photos seamlessly via the mobile app

Mango Voice Click-to-Call Integration facilitates patient calls directly through the app, ensuring the call appears as if it's coming from the office number

Two-Way Text allows for real-time patient communication through built-in text messaging from the practice's phone number

Push Notifications deliver real-time text message alerts, customizable by clinic

Effortless Scheduling offers the freedom to view and manage schedules on the go

Vital Patient Information is available at the touch of a button, including images, notes, and appointments Secure Access with the same level of privacy and access controls as the Curve software platform

"Our mission at Curve is to continue delivering the most comprehensive dental practice management solution, enhancing both patient care and practice efficiency," says Jana Macon, President, Curve Dental. "While there are basic practice management mobile apps on the market, Curve Mobile goes further by empowering dentists to not only view patient information but also take action-from adjusting schedules to capturing clinical notes, to viewing images and providing care, all in real-time. It's about interacting with data to manage patient care on the go, offering a level of flexibility and control that sets Curve Mobile apart."

Curve has a long-standing reputation for prioritizing innovation and progress, investing millions annually in product development and attributing 60% of all new features and upgrades over the last two years directly to customer feedback.

"The Curve Mobile app improved our service to our patients tenfold . We are connected to the patient's data regardless of where we are," said Dr. Gregory Wu, practice owner of the multi-location Emerson Dental in Boston. "It also makes multi-doctor communication streamlined as doctors have access to X-rays and patient data as long as they have an internet connection and a phone."

Designed to simplify workflows for dental teams with its ever-evolving suite of features, benefits and integrations, Curve continues to set the bar for innovation in dental software, providing the tools dental professionals need to stay connected and efficient-anytime, anywhere. Through strategic integrations with industry leaders like Mango Voice, Pearl®, Bola AI, DentalXChange, Patient Prism and DrFirst, Curve's award-winning practice management software is truly a one-stop business solution for practices of all sizes.

"Curve Mobile is more than just a mobile app; it's a revolutionary tool that empowers dentists to streamline practice management with unparalleled efficiency and ease," adds Macon. "With these powerful enhancements, Curve literally puts the power of your practice in your pocket."

To learn more, visit .



About Curve Dental

Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides the leading all-in-one cloud-based practice management software for dental professionals and practices across the United States and Canada. From the start, Curve has been singularly focused on the dental industry and is committed to delivering the best all-in-one dental practice management and patient engagement software for practices of all sizes. The company is privately-held, with offices in Provo, Utah; Alpharetta, Georgia; and Calgary, Alberta. Visit or call 1-888-910-HERO for more information.

