Group of pro-Palestinians interrupt Kamala Harris’ speech in Michigan

(MENAFN) During a presidential campaign rally in Michigan on Monday, US Vice President Kamala Harris was interrupted by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters. As she addressed thousands of supporters, the demonstrators chanted, “Israel bombs, Kamala pays, how many kids will you kill today?” drawing attention to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



In response to the protesters, Harris acknowledged their concerns, stating, “On the subject of Gaza — hey guys, I hear you — we all want this war to end as soon as possible and get the hostages out, and I will do everything in my power to make it so.” Following her remarks, the protesters were escorted out of the event.



Activists in Michigan have been vocal in their calls for the Biden-Harris administration to stop military aid to Israel, reflecting a growing concern over US involvement in the conflict.



Amid the protests, Harris also encouraged voters to participate in early voting, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming election. “We need you to vote early in Michigan because we have just eight days to go. Eight days left in one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime. This is going to be a tight race until the very end. So we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we like hard work,” she said.

MENAFN29102024000045015839ID1108828085