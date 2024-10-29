Hibob Launches New Learning Module - Bob Learning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Designed to support employee growth throughout their entire career journey, Bob aligns professional development with managerial objectives and business needs within current workflows

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob today announces the launch of Bob Learning, an integrated learning and development module dedicated to employee learning offered through its single intuitive HCM platform, Bob.

Bob Learning brings together in-house and external courses from providers Udemy, Go1, and LinkedIn Learning offering a rich resource for education and upskilling. With AI-powered course design, it's easy to create personalized learning paths using a variety of media formats, ensuring tailored and engaging educational experiences for each individual, and allows users to track progress centrally.

It connects and works with other modules on the Bob HR platform, leveraging existing data to help inform the learning journey. Employees can now start their development journey from day one, and continue as they focus on developing

"Opportunities for career development are second only to salary in criteria employees seek when choosing an employer, but often learning is disconnected from the overall flow of work," said Rebecca Wettemann, principal analyst at

industry analyst firm Valoir. "Bob Learning brings learning experiences and data together with other employee data, driving greater visibility and support for career and organizational development."

Effective learning programs are fundamental to organizational success, enhancing workforce capability and competitiveness while boosting employee satisfaction and retention.

"Strategic learning keeps everyone aligned and prepared for change by connecting education and skills development to key business and career milestones centralized learning solution not only future-proofs businesses - driving retention, succession planning and overall business success - but also drives high-performing learning cultures," says

Ronni Zehavi, CEO at HiBob.

For more information about HiBob and Bob Learning, please visit Bob Learning .

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform Bob. It offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business. Used by more than 3,600 multinational companies to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent and elevate employee engagement.

.

SOURCE HiBob

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED