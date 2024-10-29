Nushrratt Bharuccha’S Chooses ‘Hot Steamed Idlis’ Over Sleep

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Nushrratt Bharuchha revealed she couldn't wait to hit the bed as she did not get sleep in more than 24 hours but had to make a pit stop for“steamed idlis” before reaching home.

Nushrratt took to Instagram, where she re-shared a post featuring Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Nupur Sanon, Sonu Sood, Avneet Kaur and Stebin Ben. The stars were seen posing in front of a chartered plane. It seems they all were out of the city for a performance.

The actress then shared a picture of herself sitting in the backseat of a car and holding on to a plate full of“hot steamed idlis.”

The actress revealed:“Haven't slept in more than 24 hours now. Just landed back in the city. Can't wait to reach home and hit the bed! But first, stop and eat some hot steamed idlis.”

She then took another picture holding on to the plate with idlis, sambhar and coconut chutney. This time the actress flashed a smile from ear-to-ear.

“Ok take two! Forgot to show the excitement for the idli. Clear signs of sleep deprivation,” she wrote.

The last photograph was from the actress' home, where she was seen wearing an eye patch, which had:“Do Not Disturb” written on it. The picture suggested that the actress is all set to hit the bed for a nap.

Nushratt captioned the image:“Ok Then.”

On the acting front, Nushrratt made her acting debut with the 2002 television show 'Kittie Party'. She got her break in Bollywood in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa'. She has been a part of movies like 'Kal Kissne Dekha', 'Taj Mahal', 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

Nushrratt then appeared in romantic comedy buddy film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita.

She has featured in 'Akaash Vani', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Chhorii', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu', 'Selfiee', 'Chatrapathi'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in action thriller 'Akelli' directed by Pranay Meshram.

She next has 'Chhorii 2' directed by Vishal Furia in the pipeline.