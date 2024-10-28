(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

On October 25, 2024, the 21st World of Chinese (WCCM) commenced at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Headquarters in Paris, France.

(Group Photo at the Seminar on the Integration of Industry and Education in Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases)

A key highlight of the WCCM was the Seminar on the Integration of Industry and Education in Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases on October 26. Hosted by the Industry-Education Integration Promotion Committee of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS) and organized by Jimon Group, the seminar highlighted the latest research achievements and clinical applications of Chinese medicine in cardiovascular diseases. The event aimed to explore the significant value of Chinese medicine in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, promote in-depth integration of traditional Chinese and modern medicine, and enhance benefits for patients worldwide.



Ramon Maria Calduch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the WFCMS; Zhang Boli, Vice President of the WFCMS, Senior Researcher at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and a

leading practitioner in Chinese medicine; and Niu Liwei, Vice President of the WFCMS Industry-Education Integration Promotion Committee and Chairman of Jimon Group were among the eminent attendees. Other celebrated participants included Liu Xiaohan, Secretary of the Hebei Pharmaceutical Industry Association, and Wang Yi, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Institute of Chinese Medicine at Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

During the launch of the Chinese Medicine for Global Health Industry Expansion Plan, the Jimon Group Chairman, Mr. Niu, elaborated on the landmark initiative. He explained that Jimon Group intends to further the international expansion of Chinese medicine, and establish a Chinese Medicine Industry-Education Integration Expansion Center in Paris, with the goal of contributing its expertise and resources to the creation of a global health community.

The WCCM also featured a signing ceremony to formalize collaborations between Jimon Group and several entities, including the WFCMS Industry-Education Integration Promotion Committee, the Association des Ingénieurs Chinois en France, the

International Chinese Medicine and Healthcare General Association of the U.S.A., and

Canada-based United Wings Enterprise Inc.

Through these partnerships, Jimon Group seeks to expand its market reach while enhancing the adaptability and competitiveness of its products by utilizing local resources. The ultimate goal is to broaden the reach and improve the recognition and implementation of Chinese medicine in global health practices.

During the roundtable dialogue session, leading practitioners and researchers engaged in a lively discussion on the progress and future of Chinese medicine in treating cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

Eminent leaders in the field from Germany, Australia, and Canada exchanged ideas on the global expansion of Chinese medicine, focusing on its cultural inheritance, innovations, and international collaboration.

Jimon Group's involvement in the WCCM not only showcased its robust capabilities and remarkable achievements in the realm of Chinese medicine, but also highlighted its role in advancing the practice on a global scale. Looking forward, the company remains committed to its mission of "Inheriting the culture of Chinese medicine and leading the future of health," with plans to increase its investment in scientific research. In doing so, Jimon Group aims to

champion both the cultural heritage and the latest innovations in Chinese medicine, striving to substantially impact the global prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.



