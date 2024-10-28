Kashmiri Student Found Dead In Punjab

Official sources said that a student, Salik Bhat (22), son of Naseer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bhatpora, Safapora, who was pursuing B.Sc. in Nursing College at Chandigarh Punjab, was found unconscious at his hostel of a private university in Chandigarh.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The official confirmed that his family members received a call after which they left for Chandigarh from the central Kashmir's district for mortal remains.

The cause of the death is not known yet with officials saying that the reasons will be known only after the completion of medico-legal formalities .

