Kashmiri Student Found Dead In Punjab
Date
10/28/2024 7:09:10 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A youth from Ganderbal, who was pursuing B.Sc. in Chandigarh College, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh, Punjab.
Official sources said that a student, Salik Bhat (22), son of Naseer Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bhatpora, Safapora, who was pursuing B.Sc. in Nursing College at Chandigarh Punjab, was found unconscious at his hostel of a private university in Chandigarh.
ADVERTISEMENT
He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.
ADVERTISEMENT
The official confirmed that his family members received a call after which they left for Chandigarh from the central Kashmir's district for mortal remains.
The cause of the death is not known yet with officials saying that the reasons will be known only after the completion of medico-legal formalities .
Read Also
Absence Of Doctor At Jammu Hospital: Dying Man Gets CPR From Son
Woman Dies After Slipping Into Nallah In J&K's Rajouri
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28102024000215011059ID1108826562
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.