Ferrari Challenge Champion Dylan Medler Confirmed To Race During F1 Weekend In Las Vegas

Dylan Medler winning in Imola Italy

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix has confirmed Ferrari Challenge as the support race next month

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix has confirmed Ferrari Challenge as the support race when the highly anticipated event returns November 21 – 23. The addition of the Ferrari Challenge series to the F1 racing schedule means ticketed fans will now see two racing series speed down the iconic Las Vegas Strip during the Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend.The Ferrari Challenge is the world's most renowned single-marque championship.The Ferrari Challenge garages will be located at the heart of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience, offering fans an up-close look at the 296 Challenge cars and a glimpse into the garages.Dylan Medler, 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America Champion, has confirmed that he will compete in Las Vegas to the excitement of his many fans.Medler commented after winning the last two races in Imola and being crowned Champion:“I am looking forward to coming to Las Vegas and competing alongside the Ferrari F1 drivers. It will be a great race and it will be very exciting for the fans.”

