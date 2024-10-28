Solum Global Inc. Launches Crowdfund Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solum Global launched Solum, a crowdfunding for investors to become common stock shareholders.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solum Global Inc. (“Solum Global or the Company”), a transparent digital where cryptocurrencies and real-world assets meet, announced today the launch of its new platform, href="" rel="external nofollow" Solu . The Company is securing capital through a crowdfunding offering allowing investors to become common stock in Solum Global.The Solum Solution allows seamless digital asset storage, trading, and gold redemption. At the core of Solum's innovation is its Solum Vault, a multi-signature smart wallet. The Solum Wallet is now available as a progressive web and mobile app. It can be downloaded on laptops, desktops, and other devices, making digital asset management convenient and secure. Solum Wallet holders can convert their digital currencies into gold anytime, safeguarding against market volatility.“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to invest and grow with us, and our new crowdfunding platform is designed to make that possible,” said Kirk St Johns, CEO of Solum Global.“Inclusivity is key to our mission. We are offering investors the chance to own stock in a blockchain company that is revolutionizing the digital finance landscape. This crowdfund will allow us to expand our marketing efforts, adding value for our shareholders as we grow.”The funds raised through crowdfunding will fuel Solum's marketing initiatives and expand the Company's infrastructure, which is poised to capitalize on the rapidly growing stablecoin market. Utilizing exclusive management contracts, Solum's unique combination of blockchain technology and the ability to convert digital currency into gold positions the Company to be a significant player in the stablecoin space, which is expected to reach a market value of $2.8 trillion within the next five years, according to a Bernstein report.For more information on Solum Global's crowdfunding common stock offering, please visit Solum today to join this exciting investment opportunity.ABOUT SOLUM GLOBAL INC.Solum Global, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital assets and gold between individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide. Through cutting- edge DeFi and blockchain technology, Solum Global offers a solution that integrates digital currencies and real-world assets (Gold) with an immediate settlement between parties across a variety of platforms, networks, and systems. For more information about Solum Global, visit .Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as“may,”“might,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,”“predict,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

