(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The Global Support Services Market size is estimated to grow by USD 391.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for support services from industry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising adoption of AI models in support services. However,

instances of technological disruptions in operation of support services poses a challenge market players include ABB Ltd., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integra Global Solutions Corp, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Markel Corp., Microsoft Corp., myairops, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Quatrro Inc., S and P Global Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Toshiba Corp., Wipro Ltd., and Zenoti. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Support Services Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service Type (Hardware and Software), End-user (Small and medium enterprises and Large enterprises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integra Global Solutions Corp, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Markel Corp., Microsoft Corp., myairops, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Quatrro Inc., S and P Global Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Toshiba Corp., Wipro Ltd., and Zenoti

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global support services market is experiencing a notable trend with businesses adopting artificial intelligence (AI) models to enhance customer interactions and streamline processes. In May 2024, a leading telecommunications company announced the integration of OpenAI ChatGPT-4 into their customer service and business operations. This AI model, with advanced natural language processing capabilities, aims to revolutionize customer support systems by providing more personalized and responsive solutions. By utilizing AI, support service vendors can handle a higher volume of inquiries with greater accuracy and speed, ultimately increasing customer satisfaction. The adoption of AI models, like ChatGPT-4, is indicative of the broader industry trend towards automation and digital transformation. Companies recognize the value of AI in improving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and delivering superior customer experiences. As AI technology continues to evolve, its applications in support services are expected to expand, offering even more sophisticated and intuitive solutions. This trend will drive the growth of the global support services market during the forecast period.



Business support services continue to be in high demand as more organizations outsource administrative tasks to focus on core competencies. Trends include document preparation services, telephone call center , business service centers, collection agencies, credit bureaus, and more. Large enterprises increasingly turn to online outsourcing for cost savings and flexibility. Outsourcing trends include remote work adoption, sustainability focus, data analytics, AI integration, regulatory changes, compliance changes, and supply chain resilience. Digital transformation and cybersecurity concerns are top priorities. Customized business solutions, new applications, and digital maturity are key. Infrastructure, artificial intelligence, customer support, operational costs, speech recognition, decision-making, multi-language support, marketing strategies, and corporate procedures are all areas of focus. Technology utilization, customer interactions, and strategic insights are essential for success. Stay informed on the latest business applications and digital transformations in outsourced services.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The global support services market is currently facing challenges due to technological disruptions that can significantly impact various sectors' operations. Instances of technical glitches, such as those experienced by major companies like McDonald's, United Airlines, and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), highlight this issue. KLM, a prominent airline, had to suspend most of its flights due to a global computer outage, while businesses in Japan, India, and the US reported operational glitches. In Luxembourg, the national carrier, Luxair, and Luxembourg airport experienced service disruptions. The root cause of these disruptions remains unclear, but they underscore the critical dependency of businesses on seamless technological operations. To mitigate the impact of such disruptions, companies must invest in advanced technological solutions, backup systems, and comprehensive risk management strategies. These factors may hamper the growth of the global support services market during the forecast period. The Support Services Market is facing several challenges that require innovative solutions. Regulatory and compliance changes pose complexities, while digital transformation and infrastructure upgrades demand significant investments. AI integration is a key trend, bringing speech recognition and decision-making capabilities, but cybersecurity concerns must be addressed. Customized business solutions and new applications enhance customer experiences, but operational costs remain a concern. Multi-language support and marketing strategies are essential for digitally mature organizations. Outsourcing administrative and customer support services can provide strategic insights and technology utilization, but cybersecurity and AI strategies are crucial. Remote work and financial inclusion are growing trends, requiring multi-cloud management and digital upgrades. Innovative solutions in document preparation, phone contact centers, business service centers, and AI strategies are essential for staying competitive.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This support services market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hardware 1.2 Software



2.1 Small and medium enterprises 2.2 Large enterprises



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Hardware- The Support Services Market plays a crucial role in businesses by addressing customer queries and issues effectively. It enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty, reducing churn rates. Providers offer various channels like email, phone, chat, and social media. Advanced tools like AI and machine learning improve response times and accuracy. Continuous improvement through training and technology investments ensures efficient and high-quality support.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

Business support services encompass a range of outsourced administrative functions, including document preparation, telephone call centers, business service centers, collection agencies, and credit bureaus. These services are essential for organizations of all sizes, from large enterprises to small businesses. The market for business support services is evolving rapidly, with trends toward digital transformations and outsourcing of non-core functions. Online and offline business applications are increasingly being utilized for outsourced services, enabling customized solutions for organizations. Strategic insights gained from data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving improvements in corporate procedures and customer interactions. Phone contact centers are a significant component of business support services, with remote work and digital upgrades enabling greater flexibility and efficiency. Supply chain resilience and cybersecurity are critical concerns, with outsourcing partners providing advanced technology utilization and customized solutions to mitigate risks. Digital transformations are revolutionizing the business support services landscape, with AI and automation streamlining processes and enhancing customer support. Outsourcing trends indicate a shift toward more specialized services, with organizations seeking to optimize their operations and focus on their core competencies.

Market Research Overview

Business support services encompass a range of outsourced administrative functions, including document preparation, telephone call centers, business service centers, collection agencies, credit bureaus, and more. These services are essential for organizations of all sizes, from large enterprises to small businesses, both online and offline. Outsourcing trends continue to shape the industry, with a focus on remote work adoption, sustainability, data analytics, AI integration, and regulatory changes. Digital transformation is a key driver, with businesses seeking customized solutions for their unique processes and customer experiences. Infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity are top concerns, as organizations strive for digitally mature status and embrace new business applications. AI strategies are increasingly important, with speech recognition, decision-making, and multi-language support becoming standard offerings. Compliance changes and supply chain resilience are also critical considerations, as businesses navigate the complex regulatory landscape and seek to mitigate risks. Marketing strategies and innovative solutions, such as multi-cloud management and cloud adoption, are also key areas of focus. Ultimately, the goal is to optimize operational costs and enhance customer interactions, while ensuring the highest levels of security and data privacy.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Service Type



Hardware

Software

End-user



Small And Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED