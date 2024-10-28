Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results



Third quarter 2024 net income of $61.3 million, decreased 25% compared to third quarter of 2023 and decreased 20% compared to the second quarter 2024, reflecting unfavorable fair value adjustments to derivatives and servicing rights, and an increase in specific reserves on loans as part of the allowance for credit losses.

Third quarter 2024 diluted per common share of $1.17 decreased 30% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and decreased 21% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Unfavorable fair market value adjustments to interest rate floor derivatives on loans and servicing rights of $7.7 million and $6.7 million, respectively, negatively impacted results during the third quarter of 2024 by approximately $0.24 per diluted common share.

Total assets of $18.7 billion surpassed any level previously reported by the Company, increasing 2% compared to June 30, 2024, and increasing 10% compared to December 31, 2023.

Tangible book value per common share reached a record-high of $32.38 and increased 25% compared to $25.82 in the third quarter of 2023 and increased 4% compared to $31.27 in the second quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $5.1 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 27% of total assets.

The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-earning demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse repurchase agreements included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $11.1 billion, or 59%, of the $18.7 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2024.

Loans receivable of $10.3 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, decreased $671.3 million, or 6%, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $134.1 million, or 1%, compared to December 31, 2023. In September 2024 the Company sold $629 million of healthcare bridge loans into a private securitization via a real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC). As part of the transaction, the Company purchased a $535 million senior investment security that is classified as held to maturity and carries an 80% lower capital requirement than bridge loans.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported third quarter 2024 net income of $61.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.17.

"Despite a few isolated credit issues and unfavorable fair market value adjustments related to derivatives and servicing rights, our quarterly results underscore the robust, underlying strength of our core businesses. We surpassed several previous records, reaching $18.7 billion in assets and increasing our tangible book value to $32.38, a 25% rise from the prior year.

The declining interest rate environment also positions us well to capitalize on promising growth opportunities across various aspects of our operations," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "We remain at the forefront of effective capital management, successfully executing another credit risk transfer transaction this quarter through the securitization of $629 million in healthcare loans. This strategy not only protects us from potential credit losses, but also enables us to efficiently deploy capital for our future growth initiatives."

Net income of $61.3 million for the third quarter 2024 decreased by $20.2 million, or 25%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by:



a $15.4 million, or 13%, increase in net interest income,

a $6.0 million, or 56%, increase in gain on sale of loans,

a $5.0 million, or 20%, decrease in provision for income taxes,

an $18.9 million, or 109%, decrease in loan servicing fees, primarily due to negative fair market value adjustments to servicing rights,

an $18.4 million, or 43%, increase in noninterest expense, primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions on higher production volume, increases in deposit insurance expenses, and ongoing premium expense associated with the credit default swap,

a $5.6 million decrease in other income, reflecting negative fair market value adjustments to derivatives, and a $2.9 million, or 72%, increase in the provision for credit losses primarily related to increased specific reserves.

Net income of $61.3 million for the third quarter 2024 decreased by $15.1 million, or 20%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by:



a $5.6 million, or 50%, increase in gain on sale of loans,

a $4.7 million, or 4%, increase in net interest income,

a $3.1 million, or 31%, decrease in the provision for credit losses,

a $2.7 million, or 12%, decrease in provision for income taxes,

a $12.3 million, or 114%, decrease in loan servicing fees, primarily due to negative fair market value adjustments to servicing rights,

a $10.9 million, or 22%, increase in noninterest expense, primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions on higher production volume and increases in deposit insurance expenses, and a $6.5 million decrease in other income, reflecting negative fair market value adjustments to derivatives.

Total Assets

Total assets of $18.7 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $440.6 million, or 2%, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $1.7 billion, or 10%, compared to December 31, 2023.

The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and in the warehouse, and multi-family loan portfolios. There was also an increase in securities held to maturity compared to December 31, 2023, primarily due to the purchase of a security representing healthcare loans sold into a securitization in the third quarter of 2024 that was offset by a decline in loans in the healthcare portfolio that were sold into the securitization.

Return on average assets was 1.34% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.03% for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.72% for the second quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $84.5 million, as of September 30, 2024, increased $3.5 million, or 4%, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $12.8 million, or 18%, compared to December 31, 2023.

The increase compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to an $8.0 million increase in specific reserves, primarily related to two customers, that was partially offset by lower loan balances due to the securitization of healthcare loans, which reduced the allowance by approximately $4.4 million.

The $84.5 million allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2024, compared to the net charge-offs of $6.7 million over the last twelve months ended September 30, 2024, could absorb 13 years of losses if recent loss levels continued into the future.

The Company recorded charge-offs for three customers, primarily in the multi-family loan portfolio, for $2.1 million, and recorded $7,000 of recoveries during the third quarter 2024. This compares to $21,000 in charge-offs and $31,000 in recoveries during the third quarter of 2023 and to $3.5 million in charge-offs and $15,000 of recoveries in the second quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, non-performing loans were $210.9 million, or 2.04% of gross loans receivable, compared to $143.5 million, or 1.30%, as of June 30, 2024, and $82.0 million, or 0.80%, as of December 31, 2023.

The increase in non-performing loans compared to both periods was primarily driven by multi-family and healthcare customers with delinquent payments on variable rate loans that have required higher payments largely due to elevated interest rates. The increase was also attributable to the financial deterioration of a few sponsors.

Credit quality is expected to improve with recent reductions in interest rates.

After six months of consecutive loan performance, the loans are placed back on accrual status.

All substandard loans as of September 30, 2024 have been evaluated for impairment and these loans have specific reserves of $19.2 million, including $8.0 million added during the third quarter of 2024. Although there has been an increase in adversely classified loans, asset values remain strong overall and loans are well-collateralized.

In addition to elevated reserves for credit losses on loans, the Company has been making additional efforts to minimize its credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019.

In April 2023 and March 2024, the Company strategically entered into credit protection arrangements through a credit linked note and credit default swap, respectively, for $1.7 billion in loans to reduce our risk of losses with incremental coverage of approximately 14% on those covered loans. The balance of loans in those covered portfolios as of September 30, 2024 was $1.3 billion.

Securities Available for Sale

Total securities available for sale of $953.1 million as of September 30, 2024 decreased $64.0 million, or 6%, compared to June 30, 2024, and decreased $160.6 million, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2023.

The decreases were primarily due to maturities, sales, and repayments, as well as fair value adjustments that were partially offset by purchases. As of September 30, 2024, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI") of $0.1 million, related to securities available for sale, increased $0.6 million, or 119%, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $2.6 million, or 104%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Securities Held to Maturity

Total securities held to maturity of $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2024 increased $463.9 million, or 36%, compared to June 30, 2024, and increased $550.8 million, or 46%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increases were primarily due to purchases of senior investment securities backed by residential and healthcare loans purchased as part of credit risk transfer securitization

transactions originated by the Company.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $12.9 billion at September 30, 2024 decreased $2.0 billion, or 14%, compared to June 30, 2024, and decreased $1.2 billion, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2023. The change compared to both periods was driven by decreases in certificates of deposit accounts. The changes reflected decreases in brokered deposits that were partially offset by growth in core deposits.

Core deposits of $10.1 billion at September 30, 2024 increased $1.3 billion, or 15%, from June 30, 2024 and increased $2.0 billion, or 25%, from December 31, 2023. Core deposits represented 78% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, 59% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, and 58% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Total brokered deposits of $2.8 billion at September 30, 2024 decreased $3.3 billion, or 54%, from June 30, 2024 and decreased $3.2 billion, or 53%, from December 31, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 56 days.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $601.9 million as of September 30, 2024 increased by $61.0 million compared to June 30, 2024 and increased by $17.5 million compared to December 31, 2023.

The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $5.1 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared to $7.0 billion at June 30, 2024 and $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023.

Furthermore, its $3.2 billion line of credit with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago alone could fund 120% of its uninsured deposits, which represented approximately 20% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.



Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income of $132.8 million increased $15.4 million, or 13%, compared to $117.4 million, primarily reflecting an increase in average balances on loans and loans held for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances on borrowings.



Net interest margin of 2.99% remained unchanged. The margin was negatively impacted by 6 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.9 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status. Interest rate spread of 2.43% decreased 1 basis point compared to 2.44%.

Interest Income of $338.9 million increased $42.3 million, or 14%, primarily reflecting an increase in average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as increased average yields and balances on securities available for sale.



Average balances of $14.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 9% compared to $13.4 billion.

Average yields on securities available for sale of 5.84% increased 210 basis points compared to 3.74%. Average balances of $1.0 billion for securities available for sale increased $354.6 million, or 54%, compared to $656.6 million.

Interest Expense of $206.1 million increased $26.9 million, or 15%, compared to $179.2 million.

The increase reflected higher average balances on borrowings and interest-bearing checking accounts,

partially offset by lower average rates on borrowings and lower average balances on certificates of deposit.



Average balances of $2.5 billion for borrowings increased $1.8 billion, or 254%, compared to $711.9 million.

Average balances of $5.3 billion for interest-bearing checking increased 9% compared to $4.9 billion.

Average interest rates of 6.39% for borrowings decreased 271 basis points compared to 9.10%. Average interest rates of 5.47% for certificates of deposit increased 13 basis points compared to 5.34%.

Noninterest Income of $16.7 million decreased $19.3 million, or 54%, compared to $36.1 million, primarily due to a $18.9 million, or 109%, decrease in net loan servicing fees and a $5.6 million, or 152%, decrease in other income, partially offset by a $6.0 million, or 56%, increase in gain on sale of loans.





Loan servicing fees included a $6.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $5.1 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $1.2 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $10.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.

Other income included a $7.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives that didn't occur in the prior comparative period. Gain on sale of loans increased $6.0 million, reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.

Noninterest Expense

of $61.3 million increased $18.4 million, or 43%, compared to $42.9 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as a $5.4 million, or 152%, increase in deposit insurance expenses. The higher noninterest expense also reflected a $3.4 million increase in other expenses primarily associated with ongoing premium expense for the credit default swap that was executed in March 2024.

The efficiency ratio of 41.00% increased 1,303 basis points compared to 27.97%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024

Net Interest Income of $132.8 million increased $4.7 million, or 4%, compared to $128.1 million, primarily due to higher average balances on borrowings at lower average interest rates that were partially offset by lower average balances on certificates of deposit at higher average interest rates. Higher average balances on loans and loans held for sale also contributed to the higher net interest income.



Net interest margin of 2.99% remain unchanged. The margin was negatively impacted by 6 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.9 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status. This compared to 6 basis points, or $2.5 million in accrued interest income in the second quarter of 2024. Interest rate spread of 2.43% decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.45%.

Interest Income of $338.9 million increased $10.7 million, or 3%, reflecting an increase in average balances on loans and loans held for sale and securities held to maturity, as well as increased average yields in interest earning deposits and other interest or dividends.



Average balances of $14.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 2% compared to $14.3 billion.

Average balances of $1.3 billion for securities held to maturity increased 11% compared to $1.2 billion. Average yields on interest earning deposits and other interest or dividends of 6.30% increased 59 basis points compared to 5.71%.

Interest Expense of $206.1 million increased 3% compared to $200.2 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher average balances on borrowings at lower average rates, as well as higher average balances of interest-bearing checking accounts. These were partially offset by lower average balances on certificates of deposits.





Average balances of $2.5 billion for borrowings increased $1.5 billion, or 144%, compared to $1.0 billion.

Average interest rates of 6.39% for borrowings decreased 161 basis points compared to 8.00%.

Average balances of $5.3 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts increased $363.8 million, or 7%, compared to $4.9 billion. Average balances of $5.0 billion for certificate of deposit accounts decreased $1.5 billion, or 23%, compared to $6.5 billion.

Noninterest Income of $16.7 million decreased 47%, compared $31.4 million, primarily due to a $12.3 million, or 114%, decrease in net loan servicing fees, a $6.5 million, or 142%, decrease in other income that was partially offset by an increase of $5.6 million in gain on sale of loans.



Loan servicing fees included a $6.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $5.1 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $5.1 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $0.6 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.

Other income included a $7.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives compared to a $0.2 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the second quarter of 2024. Gain on sale of loans increased $5.6 million reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.

Noninterest Expense

of $61.3 million increased $10.9 million, or 22%, compared to $50.4 million, primarily driven by a $6.8 million, or 24%, increase in salaries and employee benefits reflecting higher commissions on higher production volume, and a $3.4 million increase in deposit insurance expenses.

The efficiency ratio of 41.00% increased 941 basis points compared to 31.59%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking.

Merchants Bancorp, with $18.7 billion in assets and $12.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2024, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at

