PSP Services Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire The NCR Atleos Debit Card Production And Transaction Processing Business In Canada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - PSP Services (PSP) is pleased to announce an agreement to acquire the NCR Atleos debit card production and transaction processing business that services a number of credit unions, institutions and payment networks in Canada. The assets will be a very complementary addition to PSP's award-winning HLXTM unified commerce platform.

"As PSP has continued to evolve its business and successfully execute on a number of strategic objectives that we had planned, this is timed very well as we are eager to further enhance the acquired assets with very specific solutions that have been built to serve credit unions and financial institutions in Canada," says Danny Gurizzan, President & CEO of PSP Services . "We have an incredible opportunity to further cement our partnership with some of Canada's most trusted brands and deliver next generation payment solutions that will enable them to continue to service their constituents with confidence."

PSP is an emerging payments processor in North America and has been delivering merchant services and its industry-leading, fully integrated, cloud-based POS solution to small and midsize businesses around the world for the last decade. With its corporate headquarters based out of Vaughan, Ontario, the company sees this most recent acquisition as solidifying its leadership position in the Canadian fintech industry, and positioning the credit unions and financial institutions that are currently using the acquired assets to take advantage of many new payment solutions.



"The NCR Atleos team has performed a phenomenal job continuing to build this service with its clients over the past several years. We are proud to have partnered with them on this agreement, bringing into more of our core focus the solutions that are available to be delivered through this technology." Gurizzan continued ,

"We very much look forward to welcoming all of our new team members, partners and clients to the

PSP family and building and expanding our relationship together."

About PSP

Payment Solutions Providers (PSP) Services

is an award-winning Canadian Fintech company, dedicated to providing innovative payment processing solutions to Canadian consumers and businesses of all sizes. A leader in payment systems, processing and integrations, we provide modular solutions through our eCommerce, in-store payments and Point of Sale (POS) systems. These services are delivered through our proprietary HLXTM Unified Commerce Platform which integrates all major North American payment brands and offers customized data settings, enriched insights, chargeback management workflows, user management permissions, and fraud management tools.

PSP Services is committed to empowering Canadians to thrive in the ever-evolving digital marketplace. Armed with deep credit union and payment network relationships, adding the acquired assets from NCR Atleos propels PSP Services into the upper echelon of Canadian Fintech companies.

SOURCE PSP Services Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED