APRIL DIAMOND TO PERFORM AT PRIDE PALM SPRINGS ON NOVEMBER 2ND!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

April Diamond

April Diamond

Pride Palm Springs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Billboard recording artist April Diamond is set to light up the Stage at PRIDE Palm Springs on November 2nd at 6 PM. This energetic event draws attendees from across the nation and around the globe, celebrating love, diversity, and community.

April Diamond is thrilled to showcase her Billboard Dance hit "Lose Control," which made waves by charting at #27 on the Billboard Dance Charts. Fans can also look forward to her first #1 national hit, "I Got The Music In Me," which captivated audiences for 24 weeks on the National Radio Charts and secured the #1 spot for an impressive six weeks.

In addition to these hits, April will perform her latest radio hit, "Feels So Good ," which reached #1 for three weeks and enjoyed an 18-week run on the national radio charts. The music video for "Feels So Good" is set to release in early November.

Also, April will debut her new single "I Got A Secret," featuring her talented Diamond Girl pro dancers from LA, choreographed by the renowned celebrity choreographer Chuck Maldonado.

Also taking the stage will be Brian Justin Crum, known for his standout performances on America's Got Talent.

This incredible event is organized by Oscar's Palm Springs for PRIDE and promises to be a highlight of the celebration.

April Diamond burst onto the music scene with her first single "Lose Control" in 2018, which peaked at #27 on the Billboard Dance Club Play Chart. The song featured remixes from Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated artists, including Dave Aude and Robert Eibach, and was nominated for a Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Dance Song in 2017.

Her follow-up single, a remake of Kiki Dee's "I Got The Music In Me," featured collaborations with producer/trumpeter David Longoria and the award-winning show choir Power House. This track reached #1 on the Hot AC/AC National Radio Airplay charts and garnered numerous accolades, including the New Music Weekly Mainstream Top 30 Countdown Song Of The Year for 2021.

In 2024, April released "Feels So Good," which soared to #1 on the Top AC40 National Radio Hits chart, solidifying her place in the music industry.

Don't miss the chance to see April Diamond perform live at PRIDE Palm Springs on November 2nd!

Sherry Lee

GTK PR Talent Agency, LLC [us]

+1 323-400-7409

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

April Diamond "Feels so Good"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.